Anne Hathaway gifted Quran after ‘Inshallah’ moment goes viral at The Devil Wears Prada 2 event

A recent public appearance by Anne Hathaway has sparked online buzz after a fan presented her with a copy of the Quran during a promotional event for her upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2.
The moment comes shortly after Hathaway’s use of the phrase “Inshallah” in an interview went viral on social media, drawing reactions from fans across platforms.
In a video from the event, Hathaway is seen interacting with fans and signing autographs when a man approaches her with the holy book.
“I have got this Quran for you. I saw the video where you said ‘Inshallah’,” the fan is heard saying.
Hathaway accepted the gift with a smile and thanked the fan, as seen in the widely circulated clip.
The interaction follows an earlier interview with People, where Hathaway used the phrase “Inshallah” while reflecting on her personal life and outlook.
Speaking about ageing and well-being at 43, she said she now approaches life with a calmer and more balanced perspective.
“I finally value the chill,” Hathaway said, adding that she now views each decade with curiosity rather than anxiety.
In a candid moment during the conversation, she said, “I want to have a long, healthy life, Inshallah. I hope so.”
The remark gained traction online, with several users noting the context in which the phrase was used—expressing hope and gratitude.
Following the viral clip, many users shared positive reactions, praising Hathaway for using the phrase appropriately.
The subsequent moment at the event, where she was gifted the Quran, further amplified online discussions, with videos and images circulating widely.
About ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
The Devil Wears Prada, released in 2006, was both a commercial and critical success. The film featured Hathaway alongside Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman.
The story followed Andy, a young woman navigating the demanding world of fashion publishing after landing a job at a prestigious magazine.
Nearly two decades later, the sequel brings back several members of the original cast, including Tucci, Thoms and Feldman.
New additions to the cast include Kenneth Branagh, Patrick Brammall, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, B. J. Novak, Justin Theroux, Lady Gaga and Pauline Chalamet.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.
The interaction between Hathaway and the fan has added to the ongoing online conversation around her recent interview, highlighting how a brief remark can spark wider engagement among audiences.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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