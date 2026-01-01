Ariana Grande and Noah Wyle’s Critics Choice Awards photo sparks playful internet reactions

A single snapshot from the 2026 Critics Choice Awards has sparked a lively reaction online, as internet users respond to a candid picture of Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande and actor Noah Wyle.

Ariana Grande, Noah Wyle's adorable picture breaks the internet The image, which captured Grande resting her head on Wyle’s shoulder with her eyes closed while he appeared visibly enthusiastic, quickly became a trending topic on social media platforms such as X.

In the photograph that circulated widely after the awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, Grande looks endearing as she leans in towards Wyle, who appears to relish the moment. While there is no explanation for the choice of their expressions, many netizens have taken delight in the apparent chemistry, even as others questioned the randomness of the pairing.

View full Image Ariana and Noah pose together at the Critics Choice Awards 2026.

Netizens react to the picture The reactions were swift and varied. One fan wrote simply that “He is very excited (sic),” while another asked, “Why is he opera singing (sic).”

Others chimed in, calling Wyle “so ENDEARING” and describing the moment as “so random im crying (sic)”.

A playful comment read, “Noah Wyle poses for photo with fan (2026) (sic)”, while another wrote, “I needed this so bad this saved my life (sic)”. Yet another user cried out, “HELP WHY IS HE SCARED (sic)”. The breadth of responses reflects both amusement and affectionate teasing at the interaction.

At the Critics Choice Awards, ‘Wicked: For Good’ was among the notable films spotlighted, even as other titles such as ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Sinners’ dominated with wins in multiple categories. The ceremony recognised achievements across film and television, with ‘The Pitt’, starring Noah Wyle, securing honours on the television side. Wyle was celebrated as Best Actor for his role in ‘The Pitt’, showcasing why his presence on the red carpet also drew attention.

Ariana Grande's work front Grande, 32, has continued to maintain a strong presence in entertainment following her breakthrough role as Glinda in ‘Wicked’ and its 2025 sequel ‘Wicked: For Good’. The musical films, based on the Broadway phenomenon, have had substantial cultural impact and commercial success. The franchise grossed hundreds of millions worldwide and secured multiple nominations across major awards, with Grande herself earning acclaim for her performance. ‘Wicked: For Good’ received a number of nominations and attention during the 2025–26 awards season, including at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

She is preparing for her Eternal Sunshine Tour, her first concert series since the 2019 Sweetener World Tour. Speaking at the Critics Choice Awards, Grande said she had “been working on the set list for months now” and noted that while “it’s in a good place”, the final show experience will only be clear once rehearsals begin. When pressed on what fans might expect, she said, “I want to let it be a surprise,” and added, “I am grateful to work, and I’m excited for the tour.”

The Eternal Sunshine Tour, slated for 2026, has been described by Grande as potentially her “last hurrah” for touring for a long period, reflecting her desire to pursue new creative ventures, including film and theatre work beyond music.

Noah Wyle's work front ‘The Pitt’ has quickly become one of television’s standout medical dramas, earning both critical acclaim and audience attention since its debut.

The show’s first season, which follows a real-time, 15-hour shift in a Pittsburgh trauma centre, garnered significant recognition during the awards season, including multiple wins at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards and several Emmy victories.

Noah Wyle, who portrays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, took home his first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while ‘The Pitt’ itself was named Outstanding Drama Series, underscoring its impact on the genre and affirming its place among the highest-regarded dramas on television this year.