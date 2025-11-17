Ariana Grande attacker jailed after grabbing her at Singapore ‘Wicked: For Good’ event

A man who grabbed Ariana Grande during the Singapore premiere of ‘Wicked: For Good’ has been sentenced to nine days in prison, following a court appearance that has reignited concerns over celebrity safety at red-carpet events.

Ariana Grande's attacker sentenced to jail According to BBC News, Johnson Wen, a 26-year-old Australian national, was found guilty of being a public nuisance after he leapt over a barricade and rushed at the singer during last Thursday’s premiere.

Viral footage from the event shows Wen running towards Grande and forcefully hugging her before being swiftly blocked by her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who stepped between them as security moved in.

Local media reported that Wen pleaded guilty to the charge. The court heard that he attempted to breach the red carpet twice — first during his initial run toward Grande, and again after he had already been escorted away by security. Addressing the judge, Wen reportedly said he would “not do it again.”

Johnson Wen is a serial intruder The incident has drawn widespread condemnation due to Wen’s long-documented pattern of confronting celebrities in public spaces. His social media accounts are filled with videos of him bypassing security protocols at concerts and premieres.

He has previously managed to jump on stage or approach performers such as Katy Perry, The Weeknd, and The Chainsmokers. Following his arrest in Singapore, Wen posted to Instagram claiming he was “free after being arrested.”

What happened with Ariana Grande? Eyewitnesses say Wen — who has gained notoriety online as “Pyjama Man” for his history of disruptive antics — jumped a barrier without warning and wrapped his arms around Grande, shocking attendees.

Also Read | Cynthia Erivo steps in to protect Ariana Grande after intruder attacks her

Cynthia Erivo’s immediate reaction, pushing Wen away and shielding Grande, has since been praised for its speed and composure. Videos captured by fans show a visibly shaken Grande being escorted away by her team as security subdued the intruder.

Public outrage intensified after Wen uploaded footage of the encounter himself, captioning it: “@arianagrande @wickedmovie Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You (sic).” The post has since been widely criticised as evidence of his lack of remorse.

People immediately flocked to his comment section, condemning his actions. One person wrote, “This is completely unhinged behaviour & embarrassing. You could be doing something productive with your time & energy instead of chasing celebrities around & making them feel unsafe smh (sic).”

Another person commented, “you literally assaulted her and you’re posting it? bro you deserve to be in jail there is something severely wrong with you (sic).”

While Grande has not addressed the incident publicly, Erivo appeared to reference it during a Los Angeles screening over the weekend. “We have come through some shit,” Erivo told the audience. “I mean, f**k, even this last week, let’s be honest.”

The cast of ‘Wicked: For Good’ — including Grande and Erivo — are set to conclude their press tour with a final stop in New York City on Monday, ahead of the film’s cinema release on November 21.