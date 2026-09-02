Ariana Grande bids emotional farewell, steps away from public eye after final concert in London: ‘Loved every minute’

It's been hours since Ariana Grande held her final concert in London before stepping offstage and out of the spotlight. Fans continue to share several videos and pictures from the concert. Taking to the stage, the 7 Rings singer addressed the crowd during the show, which took place on Tuesday (local time).

Ariana Grande's last concert in London Ariana Grande gave an emotional speech, thanking fans. She called The Eternal Sunshine Tour one of “most beautiful, extraordinary, experiences” of her life.

Earlier this year in August, Ariana Grande confirmed that she would be taking some time out from her public life.

Ariana Grande's emotional sendoff During her time on stage, Ariana Grande admitted to being emotional as the tour came to an end after 41 dates. Her tour took place across the US and Canada before wrapping up in the UK. She said that she tried to talk to her fans “without sobbing completely."

“But really, thank you from the bottom of my heart, it’s been so special and I’ll cherish this experience always and I have the best fans in the entire world and I always have. And I love your outfits, I love your faces, I love seeing you, I love connecting with you in this way. Thank you for all of your effort for making this so special. All your messages and your costumes and your wardrobe and makeup is just so beautiful. I have loved every minute of this with you all and I just want to make sure I express how grateful I am. Thank you and I love you so much,” she added.

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Fans show up in Ariana Grande style Ahead of her last concert, Grande had shared with fans on Monday that she would not be seen with her signature six-inch heels. Her decision arrived after she sustained a deep cut on her foot during the Eternal Sunshine Tour.

While Grande looked a bit shorter during her last show, her fans made sure to cheer her up with their tribute to her. A section of fans was reported to be seen donning her style with stilettos, cat ears and high ponytails.

“Thank you for all of your effort and continuing to make this so special. I have loved every minute of this with you all,” Ariana Grande extended her gratitude.

The concert ended with Ariana Grande summoned back in sci-fi style to a spacecraft as a part of the performance.

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Why is Ariana Grande going away from public eye? Ariana Grande's decision to step back from the public eye was confirmed after her representative told People magazine that she “will be taking a step back from visibility" after the tour.

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” the statement said.