Ariana Grande pulls up ‘loving reminder’ amid meme fest on Cynthia Erivo

Singer, actor, entrepreneur Ariana Grande is seemingly hinting at those who criticize her. She recently reshared an old post where she addressed body-shaming remarks, hoping people would learn and grow into better and kinder beings. Her post comes amid the meme fest on the internet, involving Grande and her co-star, Cynthia Erivo.

The Wicked: For Good star appeared to touch on the topic of body-shaming she has been facing. She amplified a message which was originally shared by her during the promotional tour for the first Wicked film nearly a year ago.

Ariana Grande on body shaming “Resharing this from last year,” Ariana Grande noted in an Instagram Stories update. She also added, “as a loving reminder to all.”

In an interview from last December, the 32-year-old became visibly emotional as she reflected on the criticism she faced over her appearance throughout her public life.

She said, "I've been doing this in front of the public, and been a specimen in a petri-dish since I was 16 or 17."

"So I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons," she added while sitting next to Erivo.

She went on to say that she is not the only one to face a similar ordeal. “It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise,” she added, “and I think it's something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on.”

She called normalization of such speculation “dangerous for all parties involved,” and revealed how she diverts herself from the noise.

“I'm really lucky to have the support system that I have. And to know and trust that I'm beautiful," she said.

Recently, Ariana Grande shared how stardom has been challenging to her, especially when dealing with the pressure. She told The New York Times, “Until quite recently, it was really hard for me to navigate." “And I think it stripped a lot of joy out of this for me," she added.

Why are Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo going viral While she did not mention much in her re-post, her reshare comes amid mixed reactions to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's camaraderie.