Ariana Grande’s next album ‘Petal’ to release on July 31, singer shares first details

Global pop star Ariana Grande has announced her eighth studio album, titled Petal, which is set to release on July 31 via Republic Records.

The singer shared that the album has been executive produced and co-written by her along with Ilya Salmanzadeh, widely known as Ilya.

In her announcement, Grande described Petal as “something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging,” offering an early glimpse into the album’s thematic direction.

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Collaboration With Producer Ilya

Ilya Salmanzadeh, a Swedish-Persian producer, has previously collaborated with some of the biggest names in the global music industry. He has worked closely with producer Max Martin and contributed to hit tracks for artists including Taylor Swift and Sam Smith.

His association with Grande is not new. Ilya co-produced and co-wrote a significant portion of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, continuing a creative partnership that now extends to Petal.

Album Teased Ahead Of Official Announcement

The album announcement follows months of speculation, as Grande had been sharing glimpses from recording sessions on social media. She had also earlier announced a summer tour scheduled to begin in June, according to a report by Variety.

While the tour was initially linked to Eternal Sunshine, the newly announced album is expected to feature prominently in her upcoming performances.

Following A Busy Phase In Film And Music

Grande’s announcement comes after a period marked by multiple major projects. Over the past three years, she has been involved in work related to the film Wicked and its sequel, alongside the release of Eternal Sunshine and its 2025 deluxe edition.

These commitments had contributed to anticipation around her next full-length album, which has now been formally confirmed as Petal.

Tour Plans And Future Outlook

Grande has also hinted that her upcoming tour could be her last for a significant period. Speaking earlier on Good Hang, hosted by Amy Poehler, she suggested that her career trajectory may shift in the coming years.

“The last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up,” she said, adding that while she is excited about the tour, it may not be repeated “for a long, long time.”

Grande also described the tour as an opportunity to give her full effort to live performances, calling it a potentially special moment in her career.

What To Expect From ‘Petal’ While detailed track information has not yet been revealed, Grande’s description of the album suggests a focus on themes of resilience and growth. The title itself hints at a softer, evolving narrative, possibly building on the emotional tone explored in her previous work.