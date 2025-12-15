Ashton Kutcher, Rebel Wilson, Gal Gadot and other celebs condemn Hanukkah celebration attack on Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Hollywood has reacted to the deadly shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach. The incident took place on 14 December when two gunmen attacked a Hanukkah celebration at the popular event, leaving at least 15 dead and many injured.

Reacting to the fatal killing, celebrities sent their prayers for the community.

Hollywood on Bondi Beach shooting Actor Ashton Kutcher took to his X, formerly Twitter, account and wrote, “Antisemitic rhetoric is not abstract—it carries a cost, and my brothers and sisters continue to pay it. May this devastation somehow spark a hidden miracle, one our eyes do not yet have the merit to see.”

Rebel Wilson wrote on her Instagram Story: “Just waking up to the news about what’s happened on Bondi Beach. An absolute tragedy that is the most un-Australian thing to have happen. We shouldn’t have gun violence in Australia, we shouldn’t have antisemitism – it’s not us! Thinking of everyone affected by this devastating violence.”

View full Image Rebel Wilson on Instagram.

What did Gal Gadot say Gal Gadot posted a message and urged people to honour the victims of the deadly attack.

“My heart is shattered. Following the antisemitic terror attack on Bondi Beach, Australia, the grief is immense. … The darkness deliberately struck at a sacred moment of community and hope," she wrote on Instagram.

She added, “It is easy to feel defeated. But let us be clear: our strength is not in despair, but in the light we fiercely choose to create in this terrible void. We must honor the victims not with silence, but by demanding a world where every life is safe, and by choosing empathy and unity above all else. Send light into the darkness. Let’s make sure love is the loudest voice. I will light my Chanukah candle tonight in their honor and for a world of light. Only light."

Mandy Moore Mandy Moore called the shooting in Sydney, Australia, ‘devastating’. Her Instagram Story read: “On the first night of Hanukkah and in a country with very strict gun control laws. Absolutely devastating. My heart is with all my Jewish friends around the world.”

View full Image Mandy Moore's Instagram Story.

Singer Maren Morris shared the news on her social media account and added, “Horrible. My heart goes out [to] Australia right now.”

A heartbroken Troye Sivan paid a tribute to the victims on Instagram, “The Australian Jewish community — my community — suffered a terrorist attack tonight, on the first night of Chanukah, on Bondi Beach. My heart is broken. Thinking tonight of the victims and their families, the Bondi and wider Sydney communities, and for every Jewish person in this country. This is not who we are as Australians. Sending so much love to all.”

See posts here:

View full Image Troye Sivan's Instagram post.

View full Image Maren Morris on Syndey shooting.

Men behind the Sydney mass shooting The shooting is suspected to have been carried out by a father-and-son duo, as per AFP.

Their youngest victim is said to be a 10-year-old girl who died at the hospital, police said. The oldest was 87.