‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ new trailer out - James Cameron teases epic third chapter ahead of December 2025 release

A new trailer for ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’, the third instalment in James Cameron’s globally acclaimed science fiction saga, has been released ahead of the film’s worldwide cinema debut on December 19, 2025.

The film will screen in multiple formats, including IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, 4DX and ScreenX, promising another immersive experience on premium screens.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ trailer is out As part of the build-up, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will return to cinemas for one week only from October 3 in 3D, giving audiences a chance to revisit Pandora’s aquatic world before the release of the new chapter.

Watch the trailer below:

The trailer showcases the return of Marine-turned-Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family as they face fresh threats to their home. Featuring sweeping visuals and high-stakes storytelling, the preview reinforces Cameron’s reputation for combining cutting-edge spectacle with emotional depth.

More about ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Written by Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, with additional story contributions from Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno, the film brings together an ensemble cast including Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and others.

With its return to Pandora, ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ continues the story of the Sully family while expanding the universe that began with 2009’s record-breaking Avatar, and looks set to be one of the year’s most anticipated cinematic events.