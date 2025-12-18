Avatar: Fire and Ash receives lowest rating of all three films in franchise as fate of series hangs in balance

The third movie in the Avatar franchise – Avatar: Fire and Ash – has earned the dubious distinction of being the lowest-rated film in the highly popular franchise. According to Hypebeast, the movie has a 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes and 61% on Metacritic.

By comparison, the first Avatar scored 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, registered 76%.

The ratings for Cameron's latest spectacle began coming in on 16 December. The director has hinted that if Avatar: Fire and Ash fails to deliver the expected box-office returns, he may consider concluding the saga in book form. Without strong financial performance, the planned sequels – Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 – may not get the go-ahead from the production studios.

Avatar: Fire and Ash story and details As per Rotten Tomatoes, the movie takes the viewers back to the world of Pandora, where Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) embark on new adventures.

Reviews have been mixed. Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian dismissed the film as “James Cameron’s giant new three-hour hunk of nonsense.” Bradshaw gave the movie 2/5 stars.

Nicholas Barber of the BBC described it as “197 minutes of screensaver graphics, clunky dialogue, baggy plotting and hippy-dippy new-age spirituality,” calling the prospect of two more sequels “terrifying”.

The movie releases in theaters on 19 December, when the future of the franchise will be tested. Audiences will also be introduced to a new tribe – the Ash people, called Mangkwan – in the storyline. This is a fire-based Na’vi tribe, whose leader is Varang, played by Oona Chaplin.

The movie has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes. Apart from Worthington, Saldaña and Chaplin, the movie also stars Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Cliff Curtis, Jack Champion and Kate Winslet.

FAQs When does Avatar: Fire and Ash hit the theatres? Avatar: Fire and Ash will release on 19 December.

When was the first movie of Avatar franchise released? The first Avatar movie was released on 18 December 2009.