Avengers Doomsday trailer: Thor, Steve Rogers reunite against Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom. Check where to watch

Avengers Doomsday trailer: The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming Avengers film, Doomsday, was released at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas. On Thursday, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans took to the stage and unveiled the trailer. Titled the Trailer of Doom, this marks the first glimpse of the Russo Brothers' return to the MCU. Previous teasers focused on Steve Rogers (formerly known as Captain America), Thor, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four as all of them get called for the ultimate battle.

This time, OG Avengers and the X-Men unite to take down Doom. Downey Jr, who played Iron Man in earlier Avengers films, will star in as the prime antagonist Doctor Doom.

Avengers Doomsday trailer According to Deadline, the trailer begins with a voiceover that announces: "Something's coming!" It is followed by a flash of light, leading to the first look at Robert Downey Jr as the metallic-faced Doctor Doom, who sets out to 'invade the multiverse'.

A montage of Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic, Sebastian Stan's Bucky, Florence Pugh's Yelena, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Letita Wright's Shuri, Channing Tatum's Gambit, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, James Marsden's Cyclops, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, Tenoch Huerta's Namor, and others appears.

Chris Hemsworth's Thor takes centre stage in the battle against Doom. "They died facing enemies and threats. Everything they sacrificed will be for nothing if we don't stand together," he says about his fallen fellow Avengers. He goes to use Stormbreaker against Doom, but nothing works against the supervillain.

In one of the scenes, Thor even says, “We are going to need a miracle.”

This is when a voice appears-- “Hey, pal!” It's none other than Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. However, Doom even catches Mjolnir with his bare hands.

"All the heroes (and several former villains) must put aside their differences and join forces to take down Doctor Doom," mentioned the report.

Where to watch Avengers Doomsday trailer The trailer of Avengers Doomsday has not been released for public.

Not much is known about the plot for Doomsday. However, Deadline reported that the film might be a ‘superhero extravaganza’ of the year. The film features Avengers and X-Men, including Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and many more heroes.

Reuters reported that the trailer of Avengers Doomsday received a loud cheer from the audience at the event.

Robert Downey Jr andChris Evans At the trailer launch event, Downey Jr said, “Honestly, I could not have imagined reuniting with this amazing team, after such a glorious run of success and creative joy, let alone as a new character.”

Evans, who portrayed Steve Rogers and his alter-ego Captain America, added, “I said I would only come back if there was a real reason, and in 'Doomsday,' there is a very real reason that these heroes need Steve Rogers now.”