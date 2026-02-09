Bad Bunny deletes Instagram posts and unfollows everyone, leaves fans confused after hit Super Bowl halftime performance

Bad Bunny received massive support from netizens worldwide for his controversial Super Bowl halftime performance. While a section of people continue to debate the details of his performance, the Puerto Rican star has now wiped his Instagram account.

Bad Bunny deletes Instagram posts and followings Currently, the Instagram account of Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is not showing any posts. Seemingly, he has deleted or changed the privacy settings of his older posts. He has also unfollowed everyone on the platform.

Bad Bunny's display picture also remains missing.

The reason behind his move remains unknown.

Reacting to the singer's Instagram account screenshots, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Bad Bunny deleting his Instagram after the Super Bowl is peak ‘reset the timeline’ behavior. That’s the universal sign for ‘I know I broke the internet.”

Added another, “Because of his message he passed through Super Bowl performance?”

One more commented, “Bro changed human history.”

Someone else said, “He just had the biggest stage possible so whatever he drops next is gonna have everyone’s attention whether they loved the halftime show or not.”

Donald Trump attacks Bad Bunny over Super Bowl performance Soon after his Super Bowl XL performance, US president Donald Trump heavily criticised the show. He wrote on Truth Social: “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

Bad Bunny created history by delivering an all-Spanish performance during the halftime show. He sent strong messages like, "Together, we are America" and “The only thing more powerful than hate is love”.

Trump added, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

