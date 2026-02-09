Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime set draws 100M+ viewers, far outpaces TPUSA's show; Check Americans said

Kid Rock's TPUSA vs Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show: While Bad Bunny made headlines with his performance at Super Bowl 2026, Charlie Kirk-founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA) ran their alternative 'All-American halftime show'. Despite TPUSA's last-minute change in its streaming options, Bad Bunny's outing led with more viewership.

Erika Kirk's TPUSA vs Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Now headed by the late influencer’s wife, Erika Kirk, TPUSA had earlier announced that its version of the Halftime Show would be livestreamed across all its social media platforms. However, just hours before the broadcast was set to go live, their plans changed.

In an update shared on X, the organisation said it would not be able to stream The All-American Halftime Show on the platform due to licensing-related issues. TPUSA redirected its audience to its YouTube channel to watch the livestream instead.

All about TPSUA's halftime concert Kid Rock headlined the MAGA-backed All-American Halftime Show, positioned as an alternative to the Puerto Rican rapper. TPUSA streamed its event during the championship game, starting about 20 minutes before the much-talked-about Super Bowl performance. However, Kid Rock’s set only began after Bad Bunny had wrapped up his performance in Santa Clara, California.

According to data from multiple livestreaming platforms, including Rumble and YouTube, TPUSA’s alternative halftime event drew over 6 million views. At the same time, Charlie Kirk’s YouTube channel recorded around 1 million views, while the official TPUSA YouTube channel surpassed 5 million. Adding other streams to the count, Magno News on YouTube recorded about 200,000 views, TPUSA’s Rumble stream logged roughly 220,000, and Kirk’s Rumble channel registered close to 15,000 views.

The TPUSA event featured performances by Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

How many people watch Bad Bunny's performance? While the official viewership figures for the 2026 halftime performance are still awaited, reports claim big success for Bad Bunny.

Nielsen Media Research data shows that Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show drew 133.5 million viewers last year, while Usher’s 2024 performance had 123.4 million. Billboard ranks Lamar’s figure as the highest viewership count.

Early estimates suggest that Bad Bunny may have surpassed all records, with initial numbers indicating more than 130 million viewers, as reported by Money Control. The Latin superstar’s 13-minute performance featured several elements, including a real-life wedding segment, appearances by Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Pedro Pascal and other artists, and a nod to his Grammy win, and the display of Latin American flags.

What did Americans say about TPUSA vs Bad Bunny at Super Bowl halftime? Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl in the US, a poll revealed that more Americans were interested in watching Bad Bunny’s show than Kid Rock at the Turning Point event. According to a YouGov survey released on Friday, 35% of respondents said they preferred the Puerto Rican rapper’s halftime show, compared to 28% who favoured the conservative group’s event.

While a majority of Republican respondents voted for TPUSA, a section of people still chose Bad Bunny. The survey found that 55% of Republicans opted for the Kid Rock-headlined show, while 13% of them said they would rather watch Bad Bunny instead.

Among Democratic respondents, support was in favour of Bad Bunny with 63% votes. In contrast, only 7% on the far left preferred the conservative singer.

Additionally, 34% of those surveyed said they were very or somewhat satisfied with Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl. On the other hand, 26% said they were very or somewhat dissatisfied with it.

Overall, the YouGov poll combined responses from two surveys conducted on February 4 and February 5–6. The first survey included 3,023 American adults and had a margin of error of 2%. The second surveyed 7,305 adults with an approximate margin of error of 1.5%.