Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX trailer highlights unity and culture ahead of historic halftime show: ‘The world will dance’

Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny has released a trailer for his forthcoming performance at Super Bowl LX, and the message could not be clearer: “the world will dance.”

Bad Bunny Releases Super Bowl Trailer The short video, shared on his social media channels in collaboration with Apple Music and the NFL, presents the artist in a tropical setting that appears to be his native Puerto Rico, and invites people of all ages and backgrounds to join in a celebration of rhythm and culture ahead of the show on 8 February 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The visual teaser opens with Bad Bunny walking through lush greenery before he cues up his track ‘Baile Inolvidable’ from his most recent album ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’.

As the music begins, a diverse group of dancers — representing a wide range of ages, races and styles — appear and begin to dance with him. The clip culminates in the artist’s straightforward promise that “the world will dance” during his Super Bowl performance.

This invitation of unity is echoed throughout the trailer’s imagery, portraying people from different cultural backgrounds engaging with his music. By featuring a mix of performers and dancers, the clip reinforces a vision of inclusivity at one of the most widely watched entertainment events in the world.

Super Bowl Amid Wider Controversy Although the trailer’s focus is on cultural celebration, Bad Bunny’s selection as headliner has drawn some political commentary in the United States. Critics on the conservative side of the political spectrum have questioned the choice, with some commentators labelling the Spanish-language teaser “tone deaf” and controversial figures suggesting alternative performers.

In response to backlash, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has defended the decision, emphasising Bad Bunny’s massive global popularity and the importance of diversity in the halftime show. Goodell has described the performance selection as part of the NFL’s broader strategy to rejuvenate and diversify its audience.

The political reaction, however, has extended beyond entertainment commentary. Some claims circulated that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would be present at the event, a suggestion tied to Bad Bunny’s past remarks about his concerns regarding ICE raids at concerts in the United States.

These assertions have been amplified by commentators, although there is no official confirmation that ICE will specifically patrol for immigration enforcement at the Super Bowl performance itself.

Bad Bunny previously cited potential ICE presence as one reason he omitted U.S. cities from his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, explaining that the risk of raids at concert venues worried him and his team.

A Global Stage and Broader Message For his Super Bowl halftime appearance, Bad Bunny appears determined to emphasise a message of global connection and celebration. The trailer’s simple but powerful vision of people from diverse walks of life dancing together suggests a unifying tone, even as national debates continue around immigration and cultural representation.

The Super Bowl halftime show remains one of the most visible platforms in global entertainment, regularly attracting more viewers than the game itself. Bad Bunny’s performance will be broadcast live across major networks, including NBC and Peacock, and is expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide.

More About Bad Bunny Bad Bunny has dominated global music charts for several years, emerging as one of the most streamed and influential artists in the world.

His 2022 album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ became the most streamed album in Spotify history, spending many weeks at number one on the US Billboard 200 and remaining atop charts internationally, while tracks from that album and later releases have consistently reached the top of streaming and radio charts.

In 2025 he was Spotify’s most-streamed global artist, accruing nearly 20 billion streams and surpassing mainstream performers such as Taylor Swift and The Weeknd in annual streaming rankings. His 2025 album ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ also reached number one on major charts and became one of the year’s most listened-to records worldwide, contributing to his status as a chart fixture across multiple countries and platforms.

