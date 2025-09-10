Bad Bunny explains why he will not perform in the US during his Puerto Rico residency: ‘There were many reasons…’

Bad Bunny made a deliberate choice this year to skip the United States and keep his concerts in Puerto Rico. The superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, launched a 30-night residency in San Juan, pulling fans from across the world, but leaving out US cities where he has previously sold out arenas.

During an interview with i-D Magazine recently, the “Caught Stealing” actor discussed the reason behind his choice, including his fears about the potential presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials outside concert venues.

When asked why, he did not dodge the question. “Man, honestly, yes. There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate-I’ve performed there many times. All of the shows have been successful. All of them have been magnificent,” he said.

The concerts, titled No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí (“I Don’t Want to Leave Here”), became a celebration of his island roots. At the same time, the decision carried a political weight.

Fears about ICE presence The Grammy winner was blunt about what factored into his decision. “But there was the issue of-like, f***ing ICE could be outside my concert. And it is something that we were talking about and very concerned about,” Bad Bunny said.

That fear of immigration enforcement was not theoretical. For a performer who draws massive Latino crowds, the idea of fans being harassed or detained outside his shows was unacceptable. It created a risk he was not willing to take.

Still, the residency did not shut out his US-based fans. “Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world,” he explained. Puerto Rico, as a US territory, became both a home base and a safer stage.

The pull of Puerto Rico For Bad Bunny, staying home was more than avoiding trouble-it was about identity. The residency highlighted Puerto Rican music, culture, and pride. Fans of all ages packed into San Juan’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico, dancing to salsa, reggaetón, and bomba.

“I’ve done a lot of shows here in Puerto Rico, and I don’t think I’ve felt so much energy before,” he said earlier this summer. The choice to stay close to home gave his concerts a new depth, where music and politics collided.

Bad Bunny’s stance made one thing clear. For now, his biggest stage is Puerto Rico, not the United States.

FAQs Why did Bad Bunny avoid US concerts? He said concerns about ICE's presence outside his shows influenced his decision.

Where did he perform instead? He held a 30-night residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Has Bad Bunny performed in the US before? Yes, he has sold out arenas across the country in past tours.