Bad Bunny shifts stance on learn Spanish comment ahead of Super Bowl halftime show, netizens say ‘Apology not accepted'

Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny, headlining the Super Bowl 60 halftime show, has attracted mixed reactions from the public ever since he told critics to learn Spanish. Ahead of the Sunday Super Bowl LX, the Grammy winner took a U-turn from his comment and told people to learn dance instead. While his change of words has been appreciated by many, a few people said they will boycott the show.

Bad Bunny changes comment on learning Spanish Appearing at San Francisco's Moscone Center, Bad Bunny, whose real name is enito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said learning Spanish is no longer required.

"I know I told them they had four months to learn Spanish. They don't even have to learn Spanish. They (can) learn to dance," said Bad Bunny, as reported by Fox News.

Netizens react to Bad Bunny ahead of Super Bowl Reacting to his new comment, a social media user wrote on X, “Nobody is listening to Bad Bunny anyway. Apology not accepted.”

“He better be exceptional or this won’t go well for him,” added another.

One more commented, “So now it’s about dancing instead of language classic backpedal. Criticism hit, ego flinched, and suddenly the message changes. It’s less about inclusivity and more about managing optics.”

A different user opined, “Well, that’s a right turn! Instead of whining, how about everyone just enjoys the show and gives it a good shimmy? Life’s too short to fuss over language when there’s dancing to be done!”

Someone else wrote, “I still won’t watch the Super Bowl. None of it. Won’t support the advertisers either. Will actively boycott anyone associated with it.”

What did Bad Bunny say about learning Spanish Bad Bunny stirred up controversy when he appeared on Saturday Night Live and opened up about the Super Bowl. He said, "I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy," he said on SNL.

Teasing his critics in Spanish, he added, "If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

Bad Bunny was Spotify’s most-streamed artist four times in the last six years. His 2022 album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," became the app's most-streamed album of all time.

Recently, he became the first artist in the Grammy history to win Album of the Year with his Spanish-language album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

In his acceptance speech, he said, “Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out,” referring to the tension in Minneapolis, including the deaths of two civilians.