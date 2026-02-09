'More powerful than hate is...': Bad Bunny's strong message at Super Bowl halftime; Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin join

Bad Bunny left fans surprised with his much-awaited and much-debated performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Puerto Rican singer performed alongside Lady Gaga. Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny wrapped up the show with a strong message after days of controversy around the halftime show. Others to join the Grammy winner were Pedro Pascal, Zendaya, Karol G and Cardi B.

Bad Bunny's Spanish Super Bowl halftime show Bad Bunny recreated history by becoming the first artist to deliver a fully Spanish-language halftime performance.

During the casita segment of the show, Bad Bunny performed TK. He was joined by his I Like It collaborator, followed by Pascal and Karol G.

Lady Gaga and others join Bad Bunny Lady Gaga delivered a Latin rendition of Die With a Smile at Super Bowl LX. Later, Ricky Martin took to the stage to entertain the audience, apart from cameos from Cardi B, Alix Earle, and more.

Featuring pulsating reggaeton beats and cultural pride, the Puerto Rican singer performs on his hits from the album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, including DtMF and NUEVAYoL. He also celebrated his recent Grammy win with a family watching his “ICE out” speech during the acceptance speech, before he handed the award to a young boy.

Bad Bunny's sends strong message Towards the end of the performance, Bad Bunny named all the South American and Caribbean countries while being surrounded by flags of the nations. Bad Bunny added, “God Bless America”. He finished off his performance on a strong note with a message: 'Together, we are America" written on a football. “The only thing more powerful than hate is love”, also read a banner behind him.

Before Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, a pre-kickoff lineup was led by Green Day, energising the crowd with hits like Holiday, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, and American Idiot. Singer Charlie Puth went onstage for the national anthem. Brandi Carlile delivered America the Beautiful, and Coco Jones performed Lift Every Voice and Sing to warm up the audience.

The 31-year-old singer's halftime performance comes after his viral ‘learn Spanish' comment. He faced criticism from many, including Donald Trump, over his performance at Super Bowl.

Donald Trump reacts Reacting to the Super Bowl performance, Trump shared his review on Truth Social on Sunday. The US president labelled the performance “terrible” and wrote, "The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" he wrote. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”