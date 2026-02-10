Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime show: Meet the real-life couple who got married after sending random invitation

It's been more than 24 hours since Bad Bunny performed at Super Bowl halftime, yet he continues to hit headlines with the much-talked-about performance. While most praised the singer for his energetic all-Spanish performance, a few didn't approve of the show. However, people continue to decode several elements during the show which also included a wedding segment.

The couple who got married at Bad Bunny's halftime show Turns out, it was actually a real-life couple from Ontario, California, who got married during the halftime extravaganza by Bad Bunny.

Revealing how a random wedding invite to Bad Bunny led the bride and groom to the Super Bowl stage. In an interview with Variety, the creative director, Harriet Cuddeford, shared several details about the performance, including the wedding in the middle of the field.

Revisit Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny's performance witnessed several moving parts as guests Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga, and others joined him.

"There are just so many variables in live TV," Cuddeford said. “Even the weather. It was on a real grass field, and there was no roof. We had to have backup rain plans. There were so many things that could have caused an issue. But it just almost unfolded flawlessly before our eyes. We were all just like, 'Wow, it worked!'”

"It was the biggest team effort of a show I have ever been involved in," director Hamish Hamilton praised.

The wedding at Super Bowl 2026 But, how did the couple end up at the Super Bowl? Hamilton shared that the couple who had 15 extra wedding invitations had sent a few to local businesses, hoping for some luck. It also included an invitation to Bad Bunny.

Hamilton said, "They were like, 'Why don't we send one to Bad Bunny? Lots of people send wedding invitations to him, so why not?"

Later, the Puerto Rican rapper's team reached out to the couple. They thought that they would get a signed photo, but they were instead asked to join a Zoom call. After learning about the set on the call, the couple agreed.

"Bad Bunny’s office reached out, and they thought, ‘Amazing, maybe we’ll get a signed photo. But they were invited to a Zoom call, which they thought was kind of weird.”

A random wedding invite to Super Bowl XL "An overprinting of wedding invitations led to a series of events that resulted in them getting married during Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl!" Hamilton shared.

The couple planned to make Bad Bunny’s hit track, Baile Inolvidable their first dance. “And so, they went from planning to play it at their wedding to being on the Super Bowl with him live, singing it,” Cuddeford added. “And with the bonus prize of Lady Gaga being the wedding singer as well.”

