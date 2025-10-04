Ballard Season 2 OTT release: Maggie Q's web series may stream earlier than expected

Ballard Season 2 OTT release: The Bosch spinoff Ballard, starring Maggie Q, will be renewed for a second season. The actress said that the Ballard Season 2 release date may be closer than expected
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Maggie confirmed that writers were already working on the next arc and hinted at a possible fall production start.
Maggie Q told The Hollywood Reporter that a second season of Ballard is actively in development, with writers already working on the next arc.
“We have a writers' room, and they’ve been writing away. The arc for the second season is very exciting. If we get a season two of Ballard, I think we’ll be back in the fall to shoot,” she said, hinting at a 2026 release.
The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 9 July 2025, and quickly climbed to No. 1 on the platform’s TV charts.
Maggie highlighted that the show had received an overwhelming response, right from the beginning. “When they made the announcement that I was doing the show, I got more texts, more messages, more people reaching out than for anything I’ve ever done in my entire career.”
The first season ended on a cliffhanger, but Maggie acknowledged that there was no guarantee of renewal despite a positive reception.
“This industry is not what it was before. It’s barely recognisable to me, and shows are so expendable. They can throw out a show in two seconds,” she explained.
She also recalled past experiences where a writers' room was assembled, but the show was still cancelled.
Maggie Q plays Renee Ballard, head of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD)’s cold cases unit, in the Bosch universe spinoff series.
Ballard, the well-reviewed show with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, has been a strong performer in the US, generating 2.5 billion minutes viewed since its July 9 release.
It charted on Nielsen's weekly Top 10 for streaming originals for several weeks, including a #4 finish with 619 million minutes viewed for the week of July 21.
In August, the Los Angeles-based series was awarded a $14.84 million tax credit by the California Film Commission.
