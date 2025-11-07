Bandaids review: Netizens love 'Queen of pop' Katy Perry's new song. Does it have Orlando Bloom breakup story?

Katy Perry just dropped her latest track - Bandaids - and the netizens just can't keep calm. The ‘Teenage Dream’ singer's latest release is believed to be one of her most vulnerable to date.

After her breakup with her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, Perry is currently dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Here's how netizens reacted to Katy Perry's new song - Bandaids: Social media users were elated by Katy Perry's latest release and deemed her the “Queen of Pop”. They said that they've been listening to the track “on repeat”.

A user said, “Queen of pop is back!!!”

“This is THE Katy Perry we were waiting for,” another added.

“YOU HEAL ALL OF OUR SCARS WITH THIS SONG,” said a user.

“GIRL, YOU NAILED IT! THIS SONG CAME TO HEAL THE WOUNDS. I LOVE U,” said a fan.

“SO GOOD!!! This is everything we needed,” exclaimed another.

“I’m so nostalgic this is everything,” a user said.

Several netizens also highlighted that the Bandaids video closely resembled Final Destination.

“Katy Perry joins Final Destination!” one netizen said.

Another said, “She never disappoints with the music videos.”

Does Katy Perry's Bandaids' have Orlando Bloom breakup story? Katy Perry's Bandaids is the first song she released after her break-up with Orlando Bloom.

In the music video, Katy begins by washing dishes and drops what appears to be an engagement ring down the sink, allegedly referring to the end of her engagement to Bloom.

“Hand to God I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did, it’s what you didn’t / You were there but you weren’t,” the lyrics said.

Her lyrics also reportedly hinted at the reason for her split.

“Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now,” she sang. “Telling myself you'll change, you don't / Band-Aids over a broken heart.”