Bel-Air Final Season: Tyra Banks joins cast over 30 years after Fresh Prince role

Peacock has confirmed that supermodel and actress Tyra Banks will appear as a guest star in the upcoming final season of ‘Bel-Air’. The acclaimed drama, which reimagines ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ through a contemporary lens, premieres its fourth and final season on November 24.
Banks, who previously starred in the original sitcom as Will Smith’s ex-girlfriend Jackie Ames, will play an entirely new role in Bel-Air. This time, she portrays a bold former college classmate with whom Viv (Cassandra Freeman) is reluctantly reunited. The character is not connected to Jackie, offering Banks a fresh narrative arc more than three decades after her original appearance.
She joins a small group of ‘Fresh Prince’ alumni who have featured in ‘Bel-Air’ as new characters. Daphne Maxwell Reid, Vernee Watson-Johnson, and Joseph Marcell have all made appearances in earlier seasons, each in roles distinct from their original counterparts.
Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer, Bel-Air has redefined the ‘90s classic, replacing comedy with a raw, dramatic look at Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air.
The final season is expected to conclude the story with both intensity and nostalgia.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.