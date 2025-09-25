Subscribe

Bel-Air Final Season: Tyra Banks joins cast over 30 years after Fresh Prince role

The final season of ‘Bel-Air’ premieres November 24, featuring Tyra Banks as a guest star in a new role. The drama reimagines ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ with a contemporary twist and offers a fresh narrative arc for Banks, distinct from her original character.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published25 Sep 2025, 12:25 AM IST
Tyra Banks to guest star in Bel-Air’s final season.
Tyra Banks to guest star in Bel-Air’s final season.(Reuters)

Peacock has confirmed that supermodel and actress Tyra Banks will appear as a guest star in the upcoming final season of ‘Bel-Air’. The acclaimed drama, which reimagines ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ through a contemporary lens, premieres its fourth and final season on November 24.

What role will Tyra Banks be playing in ‘Bel-Air’ finale?

Banks, who previously starred in the original sitcom as Will Smith’s ex-girlfriend Jackie Ames, will play an entirely new role in Bel-Air. This time, she portrays a bold former college classmate with whom Viv (Cassandra Freeman) is reluctantly reunited. The character is not connected to Jackie, offering Banks a fresh narrative arc more than three decades after her original appearance.

She joins a small group of ‘Fresh Prince’ alumni who have featured in ‘Bel-Air’ as new characters. Daphne Maxwell Reid, Vernee Watson-Johnson, and Joseph Marcell have all made appearances in earlier seasons, each in roles distinct from their original counterparts.

Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer, Bel-Air has redefined the ‘90s classic, replacing comedy with a raw, dramatic look at Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air.

The final season is expected to conclude the story with both intensity and nostalgia.

 
 
