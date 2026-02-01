Bella Hadid's ex boyfriend arrested for public intoxication shortly after their breakup

Adan Banuelos, previously dating Bella Hadid, landed in legal trouble after their recent breakup. Banuelos, who is touted to be a professional cowboy, was charged with public intoxication in Texas on Saturday, Jan. 31, reported People.com.

Bella Hadid's ex arrested after their break up Banuelos was booked, as per the Parker County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) records. Reportedly, he secured his release on the same day after paying a $386 bond.

While it's not known what led to his public intoxication charges, he recently competed at the 4YO Open Derby at the Bosque Ranch Winter Bash on Friday.

Meanwhile, a mugshot of Banuelos has surfaced online, being shared widely on social media.

He is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Who is Adan Banuelos Banuelos is the son of Ascencion Banuelos, who is popularly known as the first Mexican-American to be inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.

According to TMZ, Adan Banuelos holds multiple records in the horse riding world, including the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Open Rider of the Year in 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2025. He has also received the NCHA Open Futurity Champion honour.

Earlier, he celebrated crossing $8 million in lifetime NCHA earnings.

Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid's break up Banuelos dated Bella Hadid for two years before parting ways. Earlier in January, multiple reports claimed that the couple had called it quits. Entertainment Tonight reported on Jan. 26 that the two broke up after being in a ‘very serious relationship.’

“Bella Hadid processing her break up” A source told the outlet that Bella Hadid was "doing her best to stay positive and distract herself since their split." The source added, "She's been staying busy with work and spending time with close friends. She is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship."⁠

Hadid and Banuelos began dating in October 2023. Before their split, they attended an event together for Orebella.

Talking about Banuelos, Hadid had told British Vogue in May, "He’s the youngest Mexican cowboy to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame."

"He works for his family, he works for his customers, and he works to hopefully build a home and a family one day.”