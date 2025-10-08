Ben Affleck praises ex-wife Jennifer Lopez at Kiss of The Spiderwoman event: ‘She worked enormously hard, she's amazing'

Ben Affleck has spoken warmly of his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez following the premiere of her latest film, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Ben Affleck praises ex-Jennifer Lopez The actor and director attended the event to support Lopez, whose performance he described as one of her finest to date.

“Jennifer is in a role that she’s born to play. She’s amazing in the movie. I just can’t wait for the audience to see this movie. She was gonna die or be great. She was going to give it her all, and she did. She worked enormously hard. This role you get to see, like, all of her many gifts,” Affleck said.

The film, co-produced by Artist Equity — the production company founded by Affleck and his longtime collaborator Matt Damon — marks another professional collaboration between the former couple.

At the premiere, held in Los Angeles, the two posed together for photographs, showing a united front despite their recent divorce. Affleck was seen with his arm around Lopez’s waist, and the pair shared a few light moments on the carpet. In one instance, Affleck leaned in to whisper something that made Lopez smile, sparking interest from fans and photographers.

Lopez made a striking appearance in a green Harris Reed gown with floral details and bold black structures resembling spider legs — a creative nod to the film’s title. Affleck looked sharp in a classic navy-blue suit paired with a white shirt, choosing to skip the tie for a relaxed yet polished look.

During her introduction at the event, Lopez expressed gratitude to Affleck for his support and involvement in bringing the project to life.

“Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity,” Lopez told the crowd.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's highly publicised relationship Their public reunion comes after a long and well-documented relationship history. The pair first met on the set of ‘Gigli’ in 2002, became engaged, and then parted ways in 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and married the following year in a private ceremony in Georgia. However, after two years of marriage, they filed for divorce in August 2024.