Christmas is upon us and it’s time to snuggle up with a good romance or two… or eight!

The noise from Bollywood films that have bearded men killing each other with swords and machine guns, loud background music that has resulted in you carrying ear-plugs to movies make you yearn for this week in the year when there are no big releases and even though you and your bestie were equated to Jai and Veeru for dosti in high school, you don’t feel like going to the theatre to watch the extended version of Sholay in the theatre.

That’s why I am so grateful that OTT platforms release Christmas romances every year. These are by no means brilliant cinema, but they make you forget that the Sun rages outside and draw you into a world of fairy lights and snow and the joy that Christmas brings. The quick romances where the plotlines are predictable, but you can’t resist watching them. Here is a selection of new movies you can watch.

Also Read | 7 weeks to plan: Choose from 7 fabulous offBeat Christmas and New Years holidays

Your Christmas Or Mine I hate surprises, don’t you? Well, in this film on Amazon Prime Video, new lovers James and Hayley decide to surprise one another for Christmas, and of course, it snows! James gets stuck with Hayley’s family, and Hayley gets stuck with James’. Hayley teaches James’s stuck-up family to fall in love with Christmas, and James gets an overdose of Hayley’s crazy, loving family. There’s a sequel to it as well. Watch at your own peril!

Oh. What. Fun. Michelle Pfeiffer is the quintessential mom, overworked at Christmas. For 35 years, she has been making things work for the whole family, and yes, they forget her at Christmas. Irritated and on a whim, she closes the door on her thankless family and goes on that trip to be declared the best mom at Christmas. This super movie is on Amazon Prime Video.

A Christmas Movie Christmas A movie within a movie? Bring it on! Santa uses his power to put two besties into a dream Christmas movie. Of course, there’s trouble at Christmas, and the two girls discover love and joy. Differently, of course! Find the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | Biggest Christmas 2025 movies, from Goodbye June to

Christmas Under the Northern Lights A writer travels home wishing that the Aurora will inspire her to write her next book. Of course, the city girl gets a few life lessons from her family and the handsome tour guide. It’s the Christmas romance you grew up watching. Indulge! Find the film on Netflix.

Champagne Problems It’s not the Taylor Swift song, but a lovely romance that takes you to Paris for Christmas. Sydney has an assignment. And Henri has to protect his family brand from the capitalist Americans. Instant fireworks when they meet. This is one of the nicer Christmas romances on Netflix this year.

Also Read | Best Christmas movies and shows to stream on Apple TV this holiday season

Operation Mistletoe Childhood crushes in real life often grow into the uncle dancing weirdly on the Gram that you don’t want to acknowledge. Thankfully, in the movies, they remain gorgeous and ready for romance. Working together to revive their town’s Christmas, when you see the hero and the heroine fall in love again, you will end up hugging your person a little longer. Find this romance on Netflix.

The Noel Diary A Christmas inheritance that leads a young man to try and amend his relationship with his dad. A search for her mother leads the girl to the young man’s home. The two discover a very different Christmas. Keep your tissues handy when you watch this lovely film on Netflix.

Red One It wouldn’t be fun unless there is a movie where Santa has been kidnapped! North Pole is in chaos when The Rock - who’s head of Santa’s security - finds himself in the middle of sibling rivalry, high technology hijinks. It’s not exactly a Christmas romance, but it’s such a fun film! Watch it on Amazon Prime!

I’m brewing a wonderful cup of holiday cheer because eggnog isn’t my thing. But get with the programme and have some fun with these Christmas romances! Have a wonderful week, y’all!

Also Read | Top 10 soundbars for Christmas parties as prices dip for holiday binge watchers