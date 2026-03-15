Beyond Hollywood: 10 billionaires who have won Academy Awards

Oscars 2026: The Academy Awards are usually dominated by actors, filmmakers and creative professionals. Yet, behind the scenes, some of the world’s richest individuals have also played a role in bringing award-winning films and documentaries to life.

From media moguls and tech entrepreneurs to sports team owners, a number of billionaires have won Oscars for their work as producers, directors, investors or contributors to the filmmaking process. Their involvement highlights how storytelling in Hollywood often intersects with business, innovation and philanthropy.

Here’s a look at some billionaires who have taken home the coveted Academy Award. Steven Rales Net worth: $3.3 Billion, according to Forbes.

Steven Rales, chairman and co-founder of medical manufacturing giant Danaher, entered the film industry in 2006 when he founded the production company Indian Paintbrush.

Through the company, Rales has collaborated frequently with acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson. In 2024, he won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film as a producer of Anderson’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Apart from producing films, Rales also owns film distributors Janus Films and The Criterion Collection, and holds a stake in the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

Jeffrey Lurie Net worth: $1.1 Billion, according to Forbes

Jeffrey Lurie, widely known as the owner of the NFL team Philadelphia Eagles, has also built an impressive track record in filmmaking.

Lurie has served as a producer or executive producer on numerous projects and has won three Oscars in the documentary category. His award-winning films include Inside Job (2011), Inocente (2013) and Summer of Soul (2022).

His connection to cinema runs deep—his grandfather founded the General Cinema theatre chain, which once operated thousands of screens across the United States.

Steven Spielberg Net worth: $5.3 billion, per Forbes

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is not only one of Hollywood’s most influential directors but also among the wealthiest figures in the industry.

Spielberg has directed some of the most iconic films in cinema history, including Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Jurassic Park.

He won the Oscar for Best Director for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan. Schindler’s List also won the Best Picture award, cementing its place as one of the most significant films ever made.

Jeff Skoll Net worth: $5.3 billion, per Forbes.

Jeff Skoll, the first president of eBay, turned his attention to filmmaking with the launch of Participant Media in 2004.

The company has produced several critically acclaimed films focused on social and political issues. Skoll won the Best Picture Oscar as an executive producer for Spotlight in 2016 and again for Green Book in 2019.

Participant Media has earned dozens of Academy Award nominations and multiple wins over the years.

George Lucas Net worth: $5.1billion, per Forbes.

George Lucas, creator of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, has left an indelible mark on Hollywood.

In 1992, Lucas received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at the Academy Awards, which recognises producers whose work reflects consistently high-quality filmmaking.

He has also received nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for American Graffiti and Star Wars.

Oprah Winfrey Net worth: $3.2 billion, per Forbes.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has long been regarded as one of the most influential figures in entertainment.

In 2011, she received the Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts and contributions to social causes.

Winfrey was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1985 film The Color Purple.

Pat Hanrahan Net worth: $1.6 billion, per Forbes.

Computer graphics researcher Pat Hanrahan has played a key role in shaping modern animation technology.

A founding employee of Pixar Animation Studios and a professor at Stanford University, Hanrahan helped develop tools that transformed computer animation.

He received a scientific and engineering Oscar in 1993 and later won two technical achievement awards from the Academy.

Steve Tisch Net worth: $2.2 billion, per Forbes.

Steve Tisch, co-owner of the NFL’s New York Giants, has also achieved major success in Hollywood.

As a film producer, he won the Oscar for Best Picture for the iconic 1994 film Forrest Gump. Tisch has produced more than 40 films during his career.

Peter Jackson Net worth: $1.9 billion, per Forbes.

Filmmaker Peter Jackson achieved global acclaim with The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

In 2004, he won three Oscars for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King — Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.

The film remains one of the most celebrated fantasy epics in cinema history.

Tyler Perry Net worth: $1.4 billion, per Forbes.

Filmmaker and media entrepreneur Tyler Perry has built a vast entertainment empire through his films, television productions and Tyler Perry Studios.