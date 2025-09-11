Francesca Sloane, co-creator of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, joins Big Little Lies season 3 to write first episode

Big Little Lies Season 3 is officially in the works, according to Variety. Francesca Sloane will write the first episode of the show. Sloane, who is the co-creator of Prime Video’s Mr and Mrs Smith, will also executive produce the third season of the HBO series with David E. Kelley, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman.

Francesca Sloane joins the Big Little Lies Season 3 team As per The Hollywood Reporter, Francesca Sloane has signed a two-year deal with HBO. Apart from Big Little Lies Season 3, Sloane will work on several other projects for the company. Francesca Sloane’s HBO deal is preceded by the indefinite delay of Mr and Mrs Smith Season 2 at Amazon.

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley lead the main cast of Big Little Lies. Veteran actress Meryl Streep appeared in Season 2 of Big Little Lies. Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, James Tupper, and Jeffrey Nordling are also part of the cast.

The first season of Big Little Lies, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, debuted in 2017. According to Variety, in addition to four Golden Globe awards, Big Little Lies Season 1 won eight Primetime Emmy awards.

David E. Kelley on Big Little Lies Season 3 David E. Kelley, the creator of Big Little Lies, said he was “hopeful” about Big Little Lies Season 3 in June this year. “We had a great time doing the first two seasons, and we all want to do it again,” he had told People magazine.“We all want to do it,” he had added.

The season 2 finale of the hit HBO series aired on July 21, 2019.

