Bill Cosby admits drugging women to sleep with them, used quaaludes from gynecologist

Comedian, actor Bill Cosby allegedly admitted to giving drugs to women to have sex with them. According to a report by the Mirror US, Cosby said that he used prescription drugs from his friend, gynaecologist Dr Leroy Amar. A sample from the deposition was said to be used in a new document filed by one of his rape accusers.

Bill Cosby admitted to using drugs for sleeping with women The report alleged that the document read, "At his deposition, he was able to recall events from decades ago ... the name of the OBGYN who gave him quaaludes."

Reportedly, Cosby refilled the prescription for quaaludes seven times.

Cosby's quaaludes were described as ‘round, white pills’ as per TMZ.

For the unversed, quaaludes, chemically known as methaqualone, were powerful sedative-hypnotic drugs. Popular in the 1960s and 70s, they were typically used for sleep and anxiety-related issues.

According to the news outlet Mirror US, the filings mentioned that Cosby was asked by an attorney, "When you got the Quaaludes, was it in your mind that you were going to use these Quaaludes for young women that you wanted to have sex with?" To this, the 88-year-old replied, “Yes.”

Bill Cosby case explained Bill Cosby has been accused of raping Donna Motsinger, who worked as a server at the famous Trident restaurant in Sausalito, C.A.

Motsinger alleged Cosby drugged and raped her in 1972.

In her lawsuit, as reported by The Mirror US, Motsinger alleged Cosby gave her a glass of wine after which she began to feel unwell. Allegedly, he gave her a pill. Mistaking the “pill” for aspirin, Motsinger said she took it.

"Next thing she knew, she was going in and out of consciousness while two men attending to Mr. Cosby were putting her in the limousine with Mr. Cosby."

Motsinger claimed she woke up with her "clothes off, except her underwear on – no top, no bra, and no pants." The documents continued, “She knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby.”

Bill Cosby's bail Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018. He also served time in jail. However, his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in June 2021 due to a process violation regarding a prior agreement not to prosecute.

He was released from prison, clearing his charges. Mirror US reported that Cosby's criminal record for that case was also cleared.

