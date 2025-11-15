Billie Eilish calls Elon Musk pathetic in viral post after his $1 trillion pay package. Know why

Singer Billie Eilish continues to trend for her post on Tesla CEO, Elon Musk. While her posts are no longer available, they have gone viral on social media. In them, the Lovely singer publicly criticised Musk for not contributing his wealth towards humanitarian relief efforts.

What did Billie Eilish say about Elon Musk Billie Eilish re-posted a bunch of comments made at Elon Musk as his $1 trillion pay package was approved.

She shared a statement made by the activist group, My Voice, My Choice. In them, it was mentioned how Must can contribute towards bigger causes across the world with his wealth. It included instances like using $40 billion a year to end world hunger by 2030, helping over 41 million people who are “on the brink of famine, extending $2 billion a year to help endangered species and helping rebuild Gaza, with the UN estimating that reconstruction there would cost around $70 billion, among others.

The singer called Musk a “f*ing pathetic p*y b**** coward" as she shared the post, amplifying it.

Is Elon Musk a trillionaire? Eilish also added an image calling Musk a trillionaire. However, Forbes reports that his real net worth is actually less than half of that figure.

The trillionaire label is likely pointed to a $1 trillion pay plan that Tesla shareholders recently approved. The pay package Musk could potentially earn over the next decade if certain performance targets are achieved by the company.

Also Read | Elon Musk's Grok AI claims that Donald Trump won the 2020 US Elections

On the other hand, Forbes also noted separately that Elon Musk has already donated $5 billion to charitable causes.

“If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?” Meanwhile, Eilish’s criticism of billionaires' wealth is not unknown.

While accepting her award at the Music Innovator Award at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on October 29, the singer addressed a room which had many high-profile personalities, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in attendance.

On stage, Eilish said, as per Variety, “We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than kind of ever, especially in our country."

She added, “Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”