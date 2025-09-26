Subscribe

Billie Eilish's reaction to elder brother Finneas' engagement to Claudia Sulewski goes viral | In pic

Billie Eilish expressed joy and made a heartfelt social media post after her brother announced engagement to long time partner Claudia Sulewski. The pair have been dating since 2018 and collaborated on creative projects in the past.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated26 Sep 2025, 09:06 AM IST
Finneas, a 10-time Grammy winner, proposed to Claudia Sulewski with a cushion-cut diamond ring.
Singer Billie Eilish was elated after her older brother Finneas made a big announcement about the next phase of his life. Baird O'Connell, who makes music under the name FINNEAS, officially announced his engagement with longtime partner Claudia Sulewski on September 25.

In a post on Instagram, Finneas posted a number of pictures with the love of his life. The caption to the post states, “forever and ever 9.22.” The adorable pictures from the picturesque sunset proposal show the couple hugging, kissing and embracing each other, cherishing their bond with the engagement ring symbolic of their affection for each other.

Finneas, who is 10 Grammy Awards winner, gifted Claudia Sulewski new cushion-cut diamond ring. Gleeful Billie Eilish quickly reacted to the post by reposting the announcement with crying emoji and two red hearts.

The 23-year-old singer posted an Instagram story, where she shared a sweet screenshot of a FaceTime call with the happy couple. Surprised Billie Eilish can be seen reacting with a gasp as Claudia Sulewski shows off her new engagement ring. ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ singer added three heart hands emojis to the screenshot.

Billie Eilish's heartfelt post after brother's engagement.
Billie Eilish's heartfelt post after brother's engagement.

According to People, O'Connell and Sulewski have been together since 2018. They first got in touch through a dating app.

Who is Claudia Sulewski?

Claudia Sulewski is a host, actress and CYKLAR skincare founder. She became a source of inspiration for the musician as Finneas released a song titled “Claudia” dedicated to his partner, which he penned hours after meeting Sulewski, BuzzFeed reported. In an interview with the publication, Finneas revealed that he sent her parts of the tune to the Sulewski the same night he met her.

Notably, Claudia Sulewski collaborated with Finneas in the past on several creative projects, namely the music video for his 2022 song “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa.” The music video, which featured the couple's sweet moments together in Paris, was directed by Sulewski.

In an interview with Vogue, Sulewski said, “It's a gushy video, for sure!” adding, “We're pretty deep in it at this point — we've been dating for almost four years, so I think the cat's out of the bag.” Claudia Sulewski also directed Finneas' "2001" music video, which featured Kate Hudson.

 
 
