Billy Bob Thornton slams Landman exit rumours: ‘AI-generated crap'

Billy Bob Thornton has pushed back against widespread online reports that he is leaving the Paramount+ drama ‘Landman’, assuring viewers that he will continue in the series following its renewal for a third season.

Billy Bob Thornton address the ‘Landman’ exit rumours The Oscar-winning actor, who stars as oilman Tommy Norris, described the speculation as “AI-generated crap” and confirmed that he remains committed to the show.

Thornton was responding to inaccurate posts claiming both that he is departing the series and that he and co-star Demi Moore are romantically involved — assertions he said are unrelated to reality.

Advertisement

Billy Bob Thornton has pushed back against widespread online reports that he is leaving the Paramount+ drama ‘Landman’, assuring viewers that he will continue in the series following its renewal for a third season.

Billy Bob Thornton address the ‘Landman’ exit rumours The Oscar-winning actor, who stars as oilman Tommy Norris, described the speculation as “AI-generated crap” and confirmed that he remains committed to the show.

Advertisement

While speaking to USA Today, Thornton said, "There’s an AI report that Demi [Moore] and I are a couple now, and there’s one that I’m leaving the show,” Thornton told USA Today. “They have nothing to do with reality.”

Following the Taylor Sheridan & Christian Wallace show’s Season 3 renewal last month, Thornton said, “I’ll be there.”

Thornton was responding to inaccurate posts claiming both that he is departing the series and that he and co-star Demi Moore are romantically involved — assertions he said are unrelated to reality.

‘Landman’, a neo-Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, has become one of Paramount+’s most successful originals since its debut in November 2024. The series follows Norris, a veteran landman navigating the high-stakes world of West Texas oil, blending corporate intrigue, cartel entanglements and complex family dynamics.

Advertisement

Season 2 of Landman concluded on 18 January with a dramatic finale in which former M-Tex Oil president Tommy Norris is fired by Cami Miller, played by Moore. Rather than signalling the end of his tenure on the show, that plot twist is setting the stage for a new chapter. The closing scenes see Tommy establishing a rival venture — CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle — alongside his family and key allies, laying narrative groundwork for Season 3.

Also Read | Landman star Kayla Wallace addresses Rebecca’s uncomfortable bedroom scene

Thornton reassured fans that his role will continue into the next season. “I’ll be there,” he told USA Today, adding: “I love doing the show. I’ll be here as long as it plays out. If it’s five years, great. If it’s six, I’m there.”

Advertisement

Paramount+ confirmed the renewal of Landman for a third season in December 2025, with filming expected to begin in spring 2026 and a potential release window in late 2026, following the pattern of previous seasons.

The show’s strong viewership has helped secure its ongoing future. The Season 2 premiere attracted more than 9.2 million streaming views within its first two days on Paramount+, marking a significant increase over Season 1 and making it one of the service’s most-watched premieres.

Advertisement

Season 2 also added notable cast members. Sam Elliott joined the series as Tommy’s father, T.L. Norris, broadening the generational scope of the story and allowing for deeper character exploration. The season featured performances from a wide ensemble, including Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Paulina Chávez, Andy García and Moore.