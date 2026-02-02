Bitter Nicki Minaj labels Trevor Noah gay, attacks Chrissy Teigen after Grammys roast: 'Every tongue that rises...'

Nicki Minaj dropped a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, making several bold claims. Her posts arrived after Trevor Noah roasted Minaj over her support for Donald Trump at the 68th Grammy Awards 2026.

Nicki Minaj launches attack on Trevor Noah “Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP,” Minaj wrote on X.

She wrote that Trevor Noah "refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend.” She added, “Allegedly.”

Nicki Minaj's claims about Jay Z She posted a photo of herself wearing a hat that read “Nicki was right about everything,” along with old pictures of rapper Jay-Z with wife, Beyoncé, and late singer Aaliyah.“What in the fuck??????????? #ChildPREDATOR,” she added to the caption of another photo.

Minaj, who has a major LGBTQ+ fanbase, stood by her words after drawing backlash. “I’m glad they’re angry. They’re about to get angrier,” she added.

Chrissy Teigen vs Nicki Minaj The Anaconda singer went on to launch a direct attack on Chrissy Teigen who was spotted laughing at Trevor's joke about Minaj. “Everyone knows Chrissy Tiegan has/had a d**. Allegedly,” Minaj wrote.

She also mentioned Lizzo in one of her posts.

"As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked. Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame. Watch," she concluded her post.

What did Trevor Noah say about Nicki Minaj and Trump at Grammys During Sunday's Grammy Awards, host Trevor Noah in his opening mentioned Nicki Minaj, after greeting nominees and previous year's winners.

"Nicki Minaj is not here. She is not here," Noah, said. His remark received a huge round of applause.

"She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues," he added.

Noah then did an impression of Trump and said, “Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a**. I have it, everybody's saying it, Nicki. I know they say it's you, but it's me WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby.”

Nick Minaj and Donald Trump's friendship The Grammy comments come after Minaj’s appearance at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., last month. At the event, she called herself "the president's No. 1 fan," and added, "that's not going to change."