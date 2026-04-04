Blake Lively’s career at stake? Justin Baldoni episode makes Hollywood nervous, ‘They’ll just hire someone else’

Blake Lively may be facing growing uncertainty in her career, veteran British-American journalist Rob Shuter has reported. The Hollywood actress earlier faced a legal setback against her It Ends with Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. Several of Lively’s claims have been dismissed. According to Shuter’s Naughty But Nice newsletter, it raises concerns within the film industry.

Industry insiders suggest that studios are becoming cautious. One source said producers are increasingly wary of potential risks, questioning whether future projects involving Lively could lead to further legal complications. In an industry built on trust and collaboration, such concerns can affect casting decisions.

“This has made people nervous. Studios hate risk — and this feels like risk. Producers are asking: what happens if something goes wrong? Will this turn into another legal situation?” wonders the insider.

There are also worries about on-set dynamics. Sources indicate that filmmakers may avoid situations where teams feel uncomfortable or under pressure. They will choose safer options instead.

Also, perception plays a key role. Marketing, public image, and professional relationships are crucial. Insiders say that the current situation has not created the best optics.

“Filmmaking is collaborative. If people feel like they’re walking on eggshells, they’ll just hire someone else. Selling a movie is half the job. Press, promotion, relationships — it all matters,” the source told Shuter.

LiveMint couldn’t independently verify the claims.

Lively’s partnership with Ryan Reynolds is also being discussed. Some are questioning blurred boundaries between personal and professional life.

“When personal and professional lines blur, it raises eyebrows. Studios like clear structure,” said one of the sources.

However, not all views are negative. Some believe a successful project could quickly shift sentiment.

“Hollywood has a short memory when there’s a hit. If she delivers, everything changes. No one’s rushing. They’re waiting to see how this plays out,” said the insider.

“This isn’t the end. But it’s definitely a moment — and everyone is watching,” the insider added.

For now, industry observers remain cautious as developments continue.

Blake Lively’s response Blake Lively has responded strongly after a US judge dismissed parts of her sexual harassment claims against Justin Baldoni. In a statement shared on social media, Lively says the “heart” of her lawsuit remains intact, and she is prepared to continue the legal fight.

While some claims will not proceed to a jury trial, her allegations of retaliation remain active. Lively said she had filed the case after facing ongoing retaliation for raising concerns about a safe working environment, both privately and professionally.

According to her, she spoke up not only for herself but for other women facing similar issues, including online abuse. Lively added that she intended to continue challenging systems that silence or harm victims.

“I will never stop doing my part in fighting to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence, and retaliate against victims. I know it’s a privilege to be able to stand up. I will not waste it,” Blake Lively wrote.