Bob Mackie dies at 87. All about the iconic designer who once dressed Cher and Madonna

Legendary fashion designer Bob Mackie is no more. Mackie who was best known for his outfits on Cher ,Madonna and others, died at the age of 87. His death was confirmed by his team and family via a post on Instagram.

Designer Bob Mackie dies at 87 “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today,” read the post on his official Instagram account on September 14.

“He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do.”

"His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world," it concluded.

Last appearance Bob Mackie was last seen in May when he made a cameo appearance on episode 7, titled “Montecito", of Hacks Season 5.

He was seen alongside Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, who was trying to track down a jumpsuit made by the designer for Carol Burnett.

Who was Bob Mackie? Bob Mackie is widely regarded for his contributions to the '70s Hollywood glamour.

Born on March 24, 1939, in Monterey Park, California, Bob Mackie enrolled on fashion studies but dropped out of both Pasadena City College and the Chouinard Art Institute after bagging a job sketching for costume designer Frank Thompson at Paramount.

Cher's iconic black Oscar look Over the years, Mackie went on to become one of Hollywood’s most celebrated costume designers. He is best known for Cher’s iconic 1986 Oscars look. Her stunning embellished two-piece ensemble, paired with a feathered mohawk headpiece, remains one of the iconic fashion moments on the red carpet. Mackie dressed Cher on several occasions throughout his career.

Talking about their first meeting at a 1977 costume fitting for The First Nine Months TV special, Cher told People in 2024, “I see this guy over my shoulder walking in the door, and he’s beautiful. I turned around, and there’s this tall, kind of Adonis-looking guy with curly blonde hair and a suntan." “And I went, ‘Oh my God, you’re so much younger than I thought you’d be.’ He said, ‘You’re so much thinner than I thought you’d be.’ And it was kind of like that from then on," she added about their bond, which translated into a long-term friendship.

Marilyn Monroe's naked dress Bob Mackie also designed Marilyn Monroe’s famous naked dress from 1962. The late star wore the iconic dress at President John F. Kennedy's birthday celebration at NYC's Madison Square Garden. The dress was recently worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala.

“I thought it was a big mistake,” Mackie said in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress," he remained strongly critical about Kim K's move.