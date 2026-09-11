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Box office success of Spider-Man Brand New Day: Sony Pictures' Indian-origin CEO explains the $2.4 billion run

Box office success of Spider-Man Brand New Day: According to Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Ravi Ahuja, the box office success of Tom Holland's Spider-Man Brand New Day was a surprise for the studio. He gave credit to the ‘incredible team’ for the film.

Sneha Biswas
Updated11 Sep 2026, 05:49 PM IST
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Picture of Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Ravi Ahuja (L) and a scene from Spider-Man Brand New Day featuring Tom Holland (R).
Picture of Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Ravi Ahuja (L) and a scene from Spider-Man Brand New Day featuring Tom Holland (R).(Bloomberg)
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Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day was a box office hit worldwide. According to the Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Ravi Ahuja, the success of the film comes from the emotional impact of the film. The film continues the story of Peter Parker after Doctor Strange's spell. Now living alone, Parker is completely forgotten by everyone, including MJ and Ned.

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The superhero film touches upon loneliness, grief and identity crisis.

Peter Parker is seen working full-time as an independent, street-level hero while dealing with grief alone.

Sony CEO on Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection

Speaking at the BofA Securities 2026 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference in New York on Wednesday, Ravi Ahuja said the film even exceeded expectations of the studio. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned more than $2.4 billion worldwide, making it the third-biggest theatrical release ever.

As quoted by Variety, Ahuja said, “It’s a tremendous result. We obviously hadn’t forecast that. We thought it would do incredibly well, but we didn’t know that would do that well.”

Also Read | Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra to step down; Ravi Ahuja named successor

What connected with global audiences

Ahuja believes that it's the film’s emotional core that helped it stand apart from other superhero movies. While Brand New Day also features the action spectacle expected from a superhero film, he said its emotional element connected with audiences this time.

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"The movie itself is very emotional … So a little bit different from what some of the more recent superhero movies have been. Still very much a superhero movie — there are a lot of big action scenes. It’s a lot of fun. But it’s emotional. Some people come away crying, so that is something clearly that resonated with the audience.”

Also Read | Spider-Man to The Odyssey: How Asian audiences are powering Hollywood’s 2026 BO

The team

Ahuja also gave credit to the film’s creative team for its strong audience response, praising director Destin Daniel Cretton and the cast, including lead Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, John Bernthal and Sadie Sink.

“The incredible creative team,” Ahuja said.

He further heaped praise on producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. He mentioned that the company's marketing and distribution teams also played an important role in the film's performance. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released simultaneously across more than 80,000 screens worldwide, and as per the CEO, it was a record.

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“There’s so much appeal to the character of Peter Parker. So much appeal to the character, but you got to execute it right. And this movie really did," Ahuja added about the franchise.

Also Read | Spider-Man Brand New Day BO Day 19: Tom Holland film mints THIS much in India

When's the next Spider-Man movie?

Meanwhile, Ahuja confirmed a Spider-Verse movie is scheduled to arrive in 2027.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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