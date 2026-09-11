Box office success of Spider-Man Brand New Day: Sony Pictures' Indian-origin CEO explains the $2.4 billion run

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day was a box office hit worldwide. According to the Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Ravi Ahuja, the success of the film comes from the emotional impact of the film. The film continues the story of Peter Parker after Doctor Strange's spell. Now living alone, Parker is completely forgotten by everyone, including MJ and Ned.

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The superhero film touches upon loneliness, grief and identity crisis.

Peter Parker is seen working full-time as an independent, street-level hero while dealing with grief alone.

Sony CEO on Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection Speaking at the BofA Securities 2026 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference in New York on Wednesday, Ravi Ahuja said the film even exceeded expectations of the studio. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned more than $2.4 billion worldwide, making it the third-biggest theatrical release ever.

As quoted by Variety, Ahuja said, “It’s a tremendous result. We obviously hadn’t forecast that. We thought it would do incredibly well, but we didn’t know that would do that well.”

Also Read | Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra to step down; Ravi Ahuja named successor

What connected with global audiences Ahuja believes that it's the film’s emotional core that helped it stand apart from other superhero movies. While Brand New Day also features the action spectacle expected from a superhero film, he said its emotional element connected with audiences this time.

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"The movie itself is very emotional … So a little bit different from what some of the more recent superhero movies have been. Still very much a superhero movie — there are a lot of big action scenes. It’s a lot of fun. But it’s emotional. Some people come away crying, so that is something clearly that resonated with the audience.”

The team Ahuja also gave credit to the film’s creative team for its strong audience response, praising director Destin Daniel Cretton and the cast, including lead Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, John Bernthal and Sadie Sink.

“The incredible creative team,” Ahuja said.

He further heaped praise on producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. He mentioned that the company's marketing and distribution teams also played an important role in the film's performance. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released simultaneously across more than 80,000 screens worldwide, and as per the CEO, it was a record.

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“There’s so much appeal to the character of Peter Parker. So much appeal to the character, but you got to execute it right. And this movie really did," Ahuja added about the franchise.

When's the next Spider-Man movie? Meanwhile, Ahuja confirmed a Spider-Verse movie is scheduled to arrive in 2027.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.