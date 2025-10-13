Bradley Cooper in talks to join Margot Robbie for Ocean’s Eleven prequel

Bradley Cooper is reportedly in negotiations to star alongside Margot Robbie in a brand-new ‘Ocean’s Eleven' prequel, which promises to reimagine the celebrated heist franchise through a 1960s European lens.

The upcoming film will be directed by ‘Twisters’ filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, with a screenplay penned by Carrie Solomon.

Bradley Cooper to join ‘Ocean's Eleven' franchise? Set decades before Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ remake, the new instalment will explore an earlier chapter in the saga of elaborate cons and stylish criminals.

The original 1960 film, headlined by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, inspired Soderbergh’s modern trilogy — Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) — followed later by the female-led spin-off Ocean’s Eight (2018).

According to reports, the prequel’s narrative will unfold across glamorous European locales, introducing a fresh tone and aesthetic to the franchise. While the film’s official title remains under wraps, it is expected to lean heavily into the sleek sophistication and humour that have become the Ocean’s series’ hallmark.

Which Hollywood A-lister is already a part of this project? Lee Isaac Chung steps in to direct after Jay Roach, who was previously attached to the project, exited production. The decision signals a creative shift toward a more character-driven and visually rich approach, consistent with Chung’s critically acclaimed storytelling style.

Margot Robbie, who will also produce the film through her LuckyChap banner, is said to have been instrumental in shaping the project’s direction. Her pairing with Cooper, an Academy Award-nominated actor and filmmaker known for ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘Maestro’, has already generated considerable buzz among fans and industry observers alike.

Cooper’s next on-screen appearance will be in the comedy ‘Is This Thing On?’, premiering at the New York Film Festival. Meanwhile, George Clooney has hinted at developing ‘Ocean’s Fourteen’ with Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts — ensuring that both the past and future of the Ocean’s universe remain full of intrigue.