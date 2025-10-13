Bridgerton season 4 release date confirmed: Benedict, Sophie’s romance takes spotlight

Netflix has confirmed the release dates and shared the first teaser for Bridgerton Season 4 - and this time, it is all about Benedict. The next chapter of the hit series drops in two parts: the first four episodes on January 29, 2026, followed by the final four on February 26, 2026.

Season 4 shifts focus to the second Bridgerton brother, the free-spirited artist who has never quite fit the mold. As per Variety, Benedict’s happy to watch his siblings marry off while he drifts through life, until he meets a mysterious “Lady in Silver” at his mother’s masquerade ball. That encounter changes everything.

https://variety.com/2025/tv/news/bridgerton-season-4-release-date-teaser-1236546193/

Luke Thompson reprises his role as Benedict and stars opposite Yerin Ha, who joins the cast as Sophie Baek. The teaser leans into a dreamy, fairytale feel - all moonlight, masks, and slow glances - the kind of tone Bridgerton fans have come to love.

Familiar faces return and new ones to meet Variety reported that Season 4 brings back fan favorites including Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton. Also, Julie Andrews is back as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

The cast also features Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise), Luke Newton (Colin), and Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte). Florence Hunt, Masali Baduza, Hannah Dodd, and Martins Imhangbe round out the main characters.

This time around, there are fresh additions too. Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao, and Katie Leung step into the world of Regency London. Simone Ashley also returns as Kate Bridgerton after her strong storyline last season.

The Bridgerton story hits its midpoint The Season 4 marks the halfway mark in Netflix’s ambitious plan to adapt all eight of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels. The streaming platform has already locked in Seasons 5 and 6, keeping the franchise’s rhythm steady and fans guessing which sibling gets the spotlight next.

After Benedict, stories for Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth are still waiting in the wings. And if Netflix’s track record is any sign, each chapter will likely keep breaking viewership records.

With its mix of scandal, romance and opulent charm, Bridgerton remains one of Netflix’s biggest draws worldwide. The new teaser, which is now live across Netflix’s official pages, gives the first look at the next big love story.

FAQs Is Bridgerton Season 4 coming? Yes, the first four episodes premiere on January 29, 2026, while the final four drop on February 26, 2026.

Is Bridgerton Season 4 done filming? Yes, filming has wrapped, and the cast is now in post-production ahead of the January release.

Why is Bridgerton Season 4 taking so long? Production delays, complex period sets, choreography, and post-production effects contributed to the gap since Season 3.