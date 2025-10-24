‘Brilliantly constructed’: Fans and critics review Rebecca Ferguson’s A House of Dynamite on X

Kathryn Bigelow’s political thriller A House of Dynamite premiered worldwide on Netflix on Friday, 24 October. Written by Noah Oppenheim, the Rebecca Ferguson and Idris Elba-starrer movie revolves around the launch of an unattributed missile at the United States.

USA Today stated in its review that it is a “throwback to the 1980s days” of movies like The Day After and WarGames. Since its Netflix premiere, A House of Dynamite has been the talk of the town on social media.

Reactions to ‘A House of Dynamite’ Critics from several reputed outlets have lauded Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite. Rotten Tomatoes described the movie as a “masterfully-constructed” thriller that is both “distressing” and “riveting”. Regarding the subject matter and its execution, Pete Hammond for Deadline Hollywood said A House of Dynamite was “more frightening” than most horror movies.

Several fans also reviewed the movie on social media platforms, including X, formerly Twitter.

A person who does not usually like suspense said the movie was “brilliantly constructed and nerve-racking”.

“I enjoyed every minute of it,” they wrote.

However, another one stated that they “found the ending frustrating”.

A third X user said they “loved” Kathryn Bigelow's movie, adding that it was “the exact opposite” of “a fantasy of American power and competence”.

One X user described the movie as a “riveting experience”. However, they also found the ending “underwhelming”.

On the other hand, another person wrote that although the performances were “top-notch”, the characters were “weak”.

Rebecca Ferguson on playing Olivia Walker Rebecca Ferguson’s fans have praised mainly her performance as Captain Olivia Walker in A House of Dynamite. In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Ferguson opened up about her experience with the movie and Kathryn Bigelow.

“The fact that Kathryn Bigelow wanted me to play a role in a film was enough for me,” Rebecca Ferguson told Tudum. Ferguson said Bigelow placed “enormous trust” in her acting abilities.

“There was also the fact that I made it very clear to her that I wanted it correct. I wanted to do research,” she added.

FAQs Who is the director of A House of Dynamite? Kathryn Bigelow is the director of A House of Dynamite.

Who wrote A House of Dynamite? Noah Oppenheim wrote A House of Dynamite.