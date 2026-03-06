Britney Spears willing to comply with treatment after arrest in DUI case: Report

Singer Britney Spears was arrested recently in California, on suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol confirmed, as reported by Reuters.

Britney Spears to undergo treatment? According to TMZ, Britney Spears’ team is now hoping that the judge orders treatment for the pop star rather than jail time following arrest on Wednesday. The singer is reportedly not opposing the approach.

Sources close to the matter told the outlet that Spears is willing to cooperate with a treatment and support plan, if assigned. Her team is likely to be in the early stages of putting such a plan together. Reportedly, several possibilities are being considered for the Criminal singer, including mental health care, detox programmes, and dual-diagnosis treatment.

However, it remains unknown whether the treatment would involve an inpatient or an outpatient programme. It is also unclear if Spears will begin any form of treatment before her scheduled court appearance on May 4.

Why was Britney Spears arrested Britney Spears was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail late Wednesday after she was pulled over by cops not far from her residence.

Reuters reported that the CHP’s Ventura Communications Center received a report around 8:48 pm. It claimed that a black BMW was traveling erratically at a high rate of speed. Officers located the vehicle a short time later and initiated a traffic stop.

CHP said that Spears, who was alone in the vehicle, “showed signs of impairment” due to the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs. Additionally, she underwent a series of field sobriety tests.

TMZ reported that the singer was later taken to a hospital, not for any injuries but to probe her blood alcohol content.

Sources close to the investigation told the portal about an unknown substance which was allegedly found in Spears' car. It is said that the substance was sent to be tested.

What happened to Britney Spears Britney Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, told TMZ after the incident, "This was an unfortunate and inexcusable incident. Britney will take the right steps, comply with the law, and we hope this marks the start of long-overdue change in her life. She needs help and support during this difficult time. Her boys will be spending time with her, and her loved ones are putting a plan in place to set her up for success and well-being."

Britney Spears's ex husband slams media trial Meanwhile, Spears' first husband, Jason Allen Alexander, came out in her support on social media. Amid the controversy, Alexander took to Instagram and posted, “Everyone needs to slow down with the headlines about Britney Spears.”