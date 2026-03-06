Britney Spears willing to comply with treatment after arrest in DUI case: Report

Singer Britney Spears was arrested recently in California, on suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol confirmed, as reported by Reuters.

Britney Spears to undergo treatment? According to TMZ, Britney Spears’ team is now hoping that the judge orders treatment for the pop star rather than jail time following arrest on Wednesday. The singer is reportedly not opposing the approach.

Advertisement

Sources close to the matter told the outlet that Spears is willing to cooperate with a treatment and support plan, if assigned. Her team is likely to be in the early stages of putting such a plan together. Reportedly, several possibilities are being considered for the Criminal singer, including mental health care, detox programmes, and dual-diagnosis treatment.

Also Read | Justin Bieber to Natasha Lyonne: Celebs who struggled with addiction

However, it remains unknown whether the treatment would involve an inpatient or an outpatient programme. It is also unclear if Spears will begin any form of treatment before her scheduled court appearance on May 4.

Why was Britney Spears arrested Britney Spears was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail late Wednesday after she was pulled over by cops not far from her residence.

Advertisement

Also Read | Britney Spears sells the songs that defined a pop era in landmark catalogue deal

Reuters reported that the CHP’s Ventura Communications Center received a report around 8:48 pm. It claimed that a black BMW was traveling erratically at a high rate of speed. Officers located the vehicle a short time later and initiated a traffic stop.

CHP said that Spears, who was alone in the vehicle, “showed signs of impairment” due to the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs. Additionally, she underwent a series of field sobriety tests.

TMZ reported that the singer was later taken to a hospital, not for any injuries but to probe her blood alcohol content.

Sources close to the investigation told the portal about an unknown substance which was allegedly found in Spears' car. It is said that the substance was sent to be tested.

Advertisement

What happened to Britney Spears Britney Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, told TMZ after the incident, "This was an unfortunate and inexcusable incident. Britney will take the right steps, comply with the law, and we hope this marks the start of long-overdue change in her life. She needs help and support during this difficult time. Her boys will be spending time with her, and her loved ones are putting a plan in place to set her up for success and well-being."

Britney Spears's ex husband slams media trial Meanwhile, Spears' first husband, Jason Allen Alexander, came out in her support on social media. Amid the controversy, Alexander took to Instagram and posted, “Everyone needs to slow down with the headlines about Britney Spears.”

“If reports are accurate that she blew a .06, that’s below the legal limit in most states. And if the only substances in her system were legally prescribed medications, that changes the narrative completely. At most, what’s being discussed right now could potentially amount to minor misdemeanor charges — things like reckless driving or simple possession if a substance was found in the car. But the internet has already jumped straight to “drunk driving,” “rehab,” and all kinds of speculation that hasn’t been proven. This is exactly how media narratives spiral out of control. Rumors spread faster than facts, and suddenly someone is being judged before the truth is even clear. Britney Spears deserves the same thing anyone else does: facts, fairness, and due process — not headlines built on speculation. Let the facts come out before turning someone’s life into another media circus,” he added.

Advertisement

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.