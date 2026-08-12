BTS' V reveals struggle with partial hearing loss at 30, leaves fans worried

BTS members V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook recently opened up about their health issues for the first time. V revealed his hearing problem while Jungkook talked about his shin injury.

What happened to BTS singer V During a recent live session, V told fans aka BTS ARMY that his hearing issue has gotten worse after joining the military. He said, “I've never told ARMYs about this, but it's been like two and a half years? My hearing's gotten worse."

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Jungkook asked V if he had visited a hospital recently for his hearing issue and if it has improved. To this, V shared that he has a significant hearing difference in both ears currently. "Maybe after a month? Like, if I can hear 100 over here, I can only hear about 30 over here,” he added.

Taehyung recalled initially dismissing his hearing issues. He said that he was advised to focus on physical and mental strength initially. However, his hearing issue got worse during his time in the military.

“Actually, when it got worse during my military service, everyone there was really into working out, so they'd say things like, 'It's all about mental strength.' I ended up kind of convincing myself that it was a mental-strength issue,” V revealed.

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Jungkook told V that he should not ignore his health problem. “That won't do.”

V, on the other hand, told fans that he is currently on medication and said that he is now frequently visiting the hospital. “Right, I am doing my absolute best,” he assured everyone.

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Fans grow worried Reacting to V's silent struggle for years, fans expressed their concerns online.

A fan wrote in the comments, “I have the same problem as Tae, I have complete deafness in my left ear and my right ear works at 100%, maybe I have hearing loss but god, make me completely deaf and leave Tae alone.”

“With their job it must be even more difficult to deal with,” added another.

One more said, “Tete... It breaks my heart to think you've been hiding something so serious from me all this time. Please get proper treatment at the hospital, and above all, don't push yourself—take it easy and rest. I'm cheering you on every step of the way.”

Someone else said, “I pray that Tate's ears will get better.”

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Jungkook's injury Meanwhile, Jungkook also talked about his health issue. He said that he has been dealing with pain in his shin and added that the injury may turn into a stress fracture. “We are currently continuing to perform, but my shin area is, well, in a state where it is right on the verge of getting a stress fracture," he revealed.

"On stage—honestly, even today, in my heart I really wanted to keep running and jumping, but it hurt so much in between that I couldn't. That is why... yes, I hope you can understand this part,” he added.

"I also want to recover quickly, but because we have continuous shows, it is impossible for it to heal. So, I will do my best to manage and maintain it well while performing,” the youngest of the group revealed.

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BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.