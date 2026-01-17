Caitlyn Jenner's first words on daughter Kylie's relationship with Timothée Chalamet—what did she say?

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been the talk of the town. The Marty Supreme actor's love-filled Critics' Choice award acceptance speech for his girlfriend, the “thank you” at the Golden Globes, and their PDA at the award ceremonies have made headlines after their very private relationship was made public late last year.

Now that they've spent over three years together, as Timothée said in one of his award acceptance speeches, it is also logical that they have met each other's parents too.

A TMZ report asked Caitlyn Jenner about her thoughts on her daughter Kylie's relationship with Timothée Chalamet, and this is what she had to say:

In the very first reaction from the Kardashian-Jenner family about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship, Caitlyn said she had met him and found him to be a “great kid”.

The reality star and former Olympian said that “even more important” is that he treats Kylie well. “He's a good kid, and he's very good to Kylie,” Caitlyn said.

Talking to TZM photo journalist, Caitlyn said that she saw Marty Supreme, adding that Timothée is a very talented actor — He's a “phenomenal actor”. “But, more importantly, he's good to Kylie Jenner,” which is all she really cares about.

“I just want my daughter to be happy. And she is, and I like that,” she added.

Are Kylie and Timothée married? According to a Yahoo Entertainment report, citing a source, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been living together in Los Angeles.

Another Page Six report claimed that the couple is functionally living together — while there isn’t a legal document involved yet, they are “basically married already.”

The media reports noted that they aren’t rushing to the altar because they feel they are already there — they have been sharing a home for over a year.

Timothée has reportedly fully moved into Kylie’s Los Angeles orbit, where the couple's domestic bliss extends to her children, Stormi and Aire.