Cardi B’s ex Offset shot near Florida casino, here's what we know

In a shocking news, rapper Offset , 34, has been shot near a popular casino in Florida, as reported by TMZ. Reportedly, the former Migos rapper's rep confirmed the developments to the US entertainment portal.
As per the report, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is doing “fine”. It is said that he "is currently at the hospital receiving medical care."
The rep added, "He is stable and being closely monitored.”
The incident took place on Monday near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Reportedly, police rushed to the spot immediately to take charge of the situation.
Going by the same report, Seminole Police have detained two suspects after the shooting incident. An investigation has been launched to probe the shooting incident.
A representative for the Seminole County Police told TMZ, "We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood."
The rep added, “Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”
More details about the shooting are awaited.
Previously, Offset's former Migos collaborator Takeoff was shot in Houston, Texas in 2022. He died after the incident at 28.
Takeoff was also Offset's cousin. In an interview with Variety the next year, Offset opened up about the fatal incident. Talking about how difficult it was, he said “I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it."
Hours before the Monday shooting, Cardi B had posted videos of their kids. They were seen hunting for Easter eggs at her home at night. “Late night Easter egg hunt,” read her caption.
Offset and Cardi B, the estranged couple, share three children-- daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, born in 2018, son Wave Set Cephus, born in 2021 and daughter Blossom, born in September 2024.
Offset also has three more children from other relationships.
Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in August after seven years of marriage. Multiple reports indicated that she is seeking primary custody of their kids.
Cardi B is yet to react to Offset's shooting incident in Florida.
Offset, rose to fame as a part of Migos alongside Quavo and Takeoff. The trio became one of the popular rap groups of the past decade with multiple hits like “Bad and Boujee” and albums including “Culture.” In 2019, Offset went solo, parting ways with Migos. He made his solo debut with the studio album “Father of 4,” followed by 2023’s “Set It Off” and 2025’s “Kiara.”
Last year, Offset dropped his “Haunted by Fame” album, collaborating with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, NoCap and Lil Dump.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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