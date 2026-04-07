Cardi B’s ex Offset shot near Florida casino, here's what we know

In a shocking news, rapper Offset , 34, has been shot near a popular casino in Florida, as reported by TMZ. Reportedly, the former Migos rapper's rep confirmed the developments to the US entertainment portal.

Offset in hospital As per the report, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is doing “fine”. It is said that he "is currently at the hospital receiving medical care."

The rep added, "He is stable and being closely monitored.”

Offset shooting incident in Florida The incident took place on Monday near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Reportedly, police rushed to the spot immediately to take charge of the situation.

Going by the same report, Seminole Police have detained two suspects after the shooting incident. An investigation has been launched to probe the shooting incident.

A representative for the Seminole County Police told TMZ, "We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood."

The rep added, “Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”

More details about the shooting are awaited.

Takeoff Previously, Offset's former Migos collaborator Takeoff was shot in Houston, Texas in 2022. He died after the incident at 28.

Takeoff was also Offset's cousin. In an interview with Variety the next year, Offset opened up about the fatal incident. Talking about how difficult it was, he said “I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it."

Cardi B Hours before the Monday shooting, Cardi B had posted videos of their kids. They were seen hunting for Easter eggs at her home at night. “Late night Easter egg hunt,” read her caption.

View full Image View full Image Cardi B's latest video on Instagram.

Offset and Cardi B, the estranged couple, share three children-- daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, born in 2018, son Wave Set Cephus, born in 2021 and daughter Blossom, born in September 2024.

Offset also has three more children from other relationships.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in August after seven years of marriage. Multiple reports indicated that she is seeking primary custody of their kids.

Cardi B is yet to react to Offset's shooting incident in Florida.

Who is Offset Offset, rose to fame as a part of Migos alongside Quavo and Takeoff. The trio became one of the popular rap groups of the past decade with multiple hits like “Bad and Boujee” and albums including “Culture.” In 2019, Offset went solo, parting ways with Migos. He made his solo debut with the studio album “Father of 4,” followed by 2023’s “Set It Off” and 2025’s “Kiara.”