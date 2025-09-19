Tatiana Maslany, Damon Lindelof join Disney+ boycott calls following Jimmy Kimmel fallout

Tatiana Maslany is among the several Hollywood stars pushing fans to cancel Disney+ after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel indefinitely, according to The Independent. The network, owned by Disney, announced this week that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” would be taken off the air. The move came after Kimmel made remarks about Tyler Robinson, the suspect accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Maslany, who starred in Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, posted a throwback photograph from the Marvel set with a caption that read: “Cancel your @disneyplus @hulu @espn subscriptions!”

Damon Lindelof and others weigh in Writer and producer Damon Lindelof, known for Lost and Watchmen, also backed Kimmel. In a statement shared online, Lindelof called the late-night host “empathetic and grateful”.

“I was shocked, saddened and infuriated by yesterday’s suspension and look forward to it being lifted soon. If it isn’t, I can’t in good conscience work for the company that imposed it,” Lindelof wrote.

He added that Kimmel had long supported his crew during industry strikes and described him as “generous and philanthropic”.

Actors Amy Landecker and Frances Fisher took their protests further. Landecker posted a screenshot of her Disney+ cancellation page, while Fisher announced she would join demonstrations in Los Angeles.

Growing celebrity backlash The list of critics continues to grow quickly. Jean Smart, who just picked up an Emmy for Hacks, wrote on social media: “I am horrified at the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live. What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech.”

She continued: “Though I didn’t agree at ALL with Charlie Kirk; his shooting death sickened me; and should have sickened any decent human being. What is happening to our country?”

Other high-profile voices - including Ben Stiller, Wanda Sykes, and Kathy Griffin - joined in condemning the suspension, The Independent reported.

Kimmel’s controversial comments aired on September 14, when he accused “the Maga gang” of trying to spin Robinson’s role in Kirk’s killing for political gain. He also used the segment to take a jibe at US President Donald Trump.

Trump welcomed the suspension, writing on Truth Social during a London trip: “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED.”

The fallout spread beyond ABC. Nexstar Media Group, the country’s largest local TV operator, said it would stop carrying Kimmel’s show across more than 200 stations. Hours before that announcement, FCC chair Brendan Carr - appointed under Trump - called Kimmel’s remarks “truly sick” and warned that ABC and Disney could face consequences.

FAQs Why was Jimmy Kimmel suspended by ABC? His show was pulled off the air after his controversial remarks regarding Charlie Kirk’s murder.

What did Tatiana Maslany say about the suspension? She urged fans to cancel their Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN subscriptions.

Who else has spoken out in support of Kimmel? Damon Lindelof, Jean Smart, Ben Stiller, Wanda Sykes, and Kathy Griffin, among others.

What was Donald Trump’s reaction? Trump praised ABC’s decision and celebrated the show’s cancellation on Truth Social.