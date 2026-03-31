Celine Dion is returning to the stage. Here's everything you need to know

Singer Celine Dion is back! She is all set to return to the stage this fall. Dion, 58, who took a break from work after her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, announced a five-week limited engagement in Paris.

Celine Dion announces show The Grammy-winning star shared that she will perform 10 shows at Paris La Défense Arena, starting from September 12 till October 14. This will be her first performance as she paused tours due to the rare neurological disorder she revealed in 2022.

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Where to buy Celine Dion Paris show tickets The show tickets can be pre-booked starting from 7 April. However, buyers will need to register themselves for access from 30 March to 2 April on the official website. All information will be available on CelineDion.com.

The shows are titled Celine Dion Paris 2026. It is said to feature her iconic hits in English and French. The production of the show is being helmed by the creative director, Willo Perron.

Celine Dion on her birthday In an emotional video shot from the Eiffel Tower on her 58th birthday, Celine Dion thanked fans for their support during her health crisis and said she feels “strong” and “excited” ahead of her comeback.

“Over these last few years, every day that's gone by, I've felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love," she said. “Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me. You've helped me in ways that I can't even describe, and I'm truly so fortunate to have your support. I've missed you so much.”

“CELINE DION PARIS 2026 10 spectacles inoubliables dès septembre. Prévente à partir du 7 avril. Inscrivez-vous pour y accéder du 30 mars au 2 avril sur CelineDion.com,” the official post read.

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Fans grow emotional Fans rejoiced to see Celine Dion. Sharing excitement about her return, a user wrote in the comments, “It’s indescribable to see you so well, Celine! Words couldn’t express how happy and excited we are to see you performing again, the one thing you worked so hard for as we know how much the stage means to you! Happiest of birthdays and cannot wait to see you on stage.” “The BEST news. The one we all wanted to hear. Céline is back,” added another. One more commented, “Someone get me a ticket to Paris!”

Someone else also said, “Céline doesn’t just come back… she rises again. And anyone who’s there will truly understand what unforgettable means.”

A different fan said, “Wishing you the happiest of birthdays!! Wow, to know you are doing well and will be performing again is the best gift of all!! I’ve had the privilege of seeing you in concert twice…such incredible performances…and hope to see you again.”

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Also Read | Viral video shows singer Celine Dion shaking and moaning in pain; fans react

Celine Dion will take off from where she left off. She last performed in Paris during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics. She made history by singing from the balcony of the Eiffel Tower.

Her last show was Dion's Courage World Tour in 2019, which was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the tour was cancelled due to Dion's health complications.