Chadwick Boseman’s wife honours him at emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: You were brilliant, beautiful, kind

Chadwick Boseman, the celebrated actor known worldwide for bringing Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ to life, was remembered in an emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on November 20.

His widow Simone Ledward-Boseman, ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler, and ‘a Rainey’s Black Bottom’ co-star Viola Davis paid powerful tributes, reflecting on Boseman’s influence as an artist, colleague and inspiration.

Chadwick Boseman honoured posthumously at Hollywood's Walk of Fame Simone Ledward-Boseman accepted the honour on behalf of the late actor. She had been with Boseman since 2015 and married him before his death in 2020. In her speech, she spoke of his spirit, his dedication and the deep support system that surrounded him during his life and career.

“In life, Chad was more than an actor, or even an artist,” she said. “He was a spiritual teacher, fortified by a family and close friends that kept him grounded in faith; a team that believed in him, protected him and fought for him. Colleagues that trusted his vision, that lifted him up and forged a real brotherhood: you have no idea how pivotal those moments were.”

She went on to express how the honour represents a celebration of everything he stood for — both on screen and off.

“Chad, today we recognise a lifetime of artistry,” she continued. “We recognise your skill and your devotion, and we cement your legacy as a hero and an icon. You lived with honour, and you walked with truth. You were as brilliant as you were beautiful as you were kind. We love you, we miss you, we thank you.”

Director Ryan Coogler, who guided Boseman through the Marvel films that turned him into a global icon, delivered one of the most emotional tributes. He described Boseman as “an incredibly humble teacher” who never hesitated to support others. Coogler recalled how Boseman selflessly attended “every single audition and every single callback” during the Black Panther casting process, helping other actors perform at their best.

View full Image Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone poses next to his Walk of Fame. ( Getty Images )

Coogler also spoke about Boseman’s remarkable generosity with his time and energy, even while he was privately battling cancer.

“This is something that people who maybe played ice hockey with Wayne Gretzky can attest to, people who played basketball with Michael Jordan can attest to: there’s something special about being that close to somebody that great,” Coogler said. “You realise how much you don’t measure up, but you also realise how much the human body is capable of Chad showed that every day.”

View full Image Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone poses with his 'Black Panther's co-stars Letitia Wright and Michael B Jordan. ( Getty Images )

The ceremony was attended by several of Boseman’s family members, including his brothers Kevin and Derrick Boseman. His ‘Black Panther’ co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright were also present, along with Viola Davis, who starred with him in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, and Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger.

More about Chadwick Boseman's legacy and works Boseman’s rise to prominence began with his acclaimed portrayal of baseball legend Jackie Robinson in ‘42’(2013). He continued to portray towering historical figures, including James Brown in ‘Get On Up’ and Thurgood Marshall in ‘Marshall’.

However, it was his portrayal of King T’Challa in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016) and the record-breaking ‘Black Panther’ (2018) that turned him into a cultural symbol. His final performance, in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ (2020), earned widespread praise and posthumous recognition.