Channing Tatum’s Roofman to release on streaming soon: When and where to watch the heist drama

Channing Tatum’s Roofman is set to release on streaming soon. Starring Kirsten Dunst alongside Tatum, the movie is based on the real-life story of Jeffrey Manchester, an army veteran and struggling father who gained fame for escaping prison and living for weeks in a Toys ‘R’ Us outlet.

Advertisement

Roofman plot Channing Tatum portrays Jeffrey Manchester, who is arrested for robbing McDonald's outlets. The North Carolina native was famous for robbing the restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning the nickname ‘Roofman’ in the process. After escaping from prison, Manchester starts living in Toys ‘R’ Us, hiding in an alcove hidden by some bike racks.

His life takes a turn when Manchester meets Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom. Soon, Manchester’s “double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in”, the synopsis reads.

According to USA Today, the real Jeffrey Manchester is still in prison. According to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, he is scheduled to be released from Central Prison in Raleigh in 2036.

Advertisement

Also Read | The Summer I Turned Pretty movie to drop this year? Jenny Han shares update

Channing Tatum on playing Jeffrey Manchester In an interview with Forbes before the film’s release, the actor said that he interacted with the real Jeffrey Manchester to prepare for his role. Tatum called Manchester, “one of the most optimistic humans that I’ve ever met”.

“I think he is a different person than he was then, for sure. I mean, to be still so warm and optimistic and funny. I just liked the guy.”

Roofman cast Apart from Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst, Roofman features Ben Mendelsohn, Juno Temple, LaKeith Stanfield, Uzo Aduba, Alissa Marie Pearson and Jimmy O. Yang. Game of Thrones fame Peter Dinklage is also part of the heist drama.

The Roofman was released in theatres on 10 October. According to Collider, the movie minted $28 million at the box office.

Advertisement

Roofman streaming: When and where to watch The film will be available on Paramount+ from 9 December. New content on the platform usually releases at 12 AM. ET / 9 PM PT (previous day). As of now, Roofman is expected to follow the same timings. Currently, the movie is available for purchase or rental on digital platforms, including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.

FAQs When does Roofman release on streaming? It is out on 9 December.

Where can I watch Roofman? The movie will be available on Paramount+.