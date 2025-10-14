Pics: Charlie Hunnam transforms for role as Andrew Borden in ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’

Newly released photos from the set of ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ have revealed a dramatic transformation of Charlie Hunnam, who will portray Lizzie Borden’s father, Andrew Borden,

Charlie Hunnam's transformation to Andrew Borden stuns fans In the fourth season of the anthology series - ‘Monsters’ - Charlie Hunnam will take on the role of Andrew Borden, Lizzie's father. The actor was most recently seen as Ed Gein in ‘Monsters’ Season 3.

Filming of the fourth season has recently begun, and the images show Hunnam in full costume and makeup.

The ‘Triple Frontier’ actor was sporting an old robe, wig, and similar prosthetics, which made him almost unrecognisable to fans.

The series continues the Monster franchise’s focus on infamous historical figures, following Hunnam’s portrayal of serial killer Ed Gein in Season 3. In this season, Hunnam takes on the role of Andrew Borden, whose murder by his daughter Lizzie Borden in 1892 remains one of the most notorious crimes in American history.

Hunnam’s appearance has already drawn significant attention on social media. One fan tweeted, “OMG Charlie Hunnam!!! this is unreal (sic),” reflecting the widespread fascination with the actor’s transformation.

What do we know so far about 'Monsters: The Lizzie Borden Story'? The new season will introduces several fresh faces to the franchise.

Ella Beatty, daughter of Hollywood icons Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, makes her screen acting debut as Lizzie Borden. Rebecca Hall joins the cast as Borden’s stepmother, while Vicky Krieps has been cast as a maid within the household. The ensemble promises a mix of established talent and rising stars, bringing the historical drama to life.

The Borden murders, which took place in Fall River, Massachusetts, have long captured public imagination. Lizzie Borden’s trial received nationwide attention at the time and has since become a fixture of American popular culture.

Over the years, the story has been adapted multiple times for film, television, and theatre, including Lifetime’s ‘The Lizzie Borden Chronicles’ starring Christina Ricci and the 2018 feature film ‘Lizzie’ with Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart.