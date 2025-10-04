Charlie Hunnam on becoming Ed Gein: 'We wanted to understand the man, certainly not glamorise him at all'

Charlie Hunnam has never been afraid to take on challenging roles, but his latest transformation — into the infamous American murderer Ed Gein — may be his darkest and most demanding yet.

Charlie Hunnam on becoming Ed Gein Speaking at the New York City premiere of the new limited series, the actor revealed the depth of his preparation and his determination to handle the disturbing material with sensitivity rather than spectacle.

“I read every single book that had been written about him, and there was a lot of books. I read all of the court transcriptions, all of his medical records. And then I read the scripts over and over to understand what would drive a human being to do some of the pretty wild things he did — pretty despicable acts,” Hunnam told The Hollywood Reporter. “We were really very serious about trying to understand the man and not just sensationalise this, and certainly not glamorise it at all.”

The series explores Gein’s life and crimes, but Hunnam insists that it is not a horror story in the traditional sense. “It’s really about mental health and the consequences of abuse and isolation,” he explained, highlighting that the show aims to look at the psychology behind Gein’s actions rather than simply depicting them.

Charlie's co-star on the actor playing the infamous murderer Co-star Suzanna Son, who plays Adeline Watkins — a fictional woman fascinated by Gein — praised Hunnam’s intensity and focus. “What a gift to work alongside Charlie. He was in character, I would say 80 percent of the time, and that made my job all the easier because he’s building the world for me to live in,” she said.

Tyler Jacob Moore, who portrays Sheriff Schley, the man who arrested Gein in 1957, admitted that Hunnam’s performance was deeply unsettling. “The first day was shocking. It never got easier to deal with him as Ed, because he was Ed when he was on set — the voice, his demeanour,” Moore told THR. “I was just genuinely shocked. Him being Ed in those moments was horrifying.”