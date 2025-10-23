Charlie XCX, Jessica Alba to star in Dakota Johnson's directorial debut ‘A Tree is Blue’

Hollywood star Dakota Johnson is all set to debut as a feature director with ‘A Tree is Blue,’ written by and starring Vanessa Burghardt. The British singer Charlie XCX and Jessica Alba are also in talks to star in the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the plot details have not been disclosed, the movie is scheduled to begin production next month in Los Angeles.

In an earlier interview, Dakota shared her plans to direct her first feature film, based on a script written by Burghardt.

“I think I will direct a feature, a very small one, hopefully soon. And it's really close to my heart and very close to TeaTime. We're making it with Vanessa Burghardt, who played my daughter in Cha Cha Real Smooth. She's an incredible autistic actress,” she said in an interview.

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star also said that she always felt that she was not ready to direct a feature. “I don't have the confidence. But with her, I feel very protective, and I know her very well, and I just won't let anybody else do it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Dakota Johnson previously directed the short film "Loser Baby", which premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

She most recently played the lead in Celine Song's 2025 film "Materialists", alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

She will also appear in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's "Verity" alongside Anne Hathaway.

On the work front Jessica Alba recently produced and starred in Netflix’s "Trigger Warning" and will next feature in the biographical sports film "Maserati: The Brothers" alongside Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia and Al Pacino.

