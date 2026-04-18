Cher files for conservatorship of son again: Who is Elijah Blue Allman? His net worth, what happened last time

Grammy-winning singer Cher has once again filed for the conservatorship of her son, Elijah Blue Allman, claiming worsening mental health and drug abuse. She filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court after he hit headlines with recent arrests. According to People, Cher is seeking a temporary conservator for her 49-year-old son, who is “gravely disabled”.

Why Cher wants conservatorship for Elijah Blue Allman again According to the same report, Cher stated that Elijah Blue Allman's health has 'significantly deteriorated' since the last time she filed for conservatorship in December 2023. However, it was withdrawn just months later.

In her new submission, Cher requested professional fiduciary Jason Rubin to serve in the role. She claimed that her son has "no concept of money" and is unable to manage his finances, and is unable to withstand fraud or undue influence" due to his severe mental health and addiction issues. She mentioned that Allman spends his funds immediately and often on drugs, hotels, and limousine transportation. At the same time, he owes about $200,000 taxes, she added. He reportedly also owed $18,000 to a drug dealer.

Cher also stated that he has allegedly ignored court-ordered support to his estranged wife, Marieangela King.

Who is Elijah Blue Allman Elijah Blue Allman is the son of Cher and her ex-husband Gregg Allman. He is also a musician and an artist.

The 49-year-old was arrested twice in New Hampshire following a report of a residential break-in, as per People. The incident took place days after he was arrested near the city of Concord for allegedly causing a disturbance at a school, added the report.

He is said to be admitted to a hospital in an attempt to restore him. He is reportedly undergoing treatment to restore competency and face charges including felony burglary, criminal mischief, assault, trespassing, and breach of bail.

Elijah Blue Allman's net worth Elijah Blue Allman's primary source of income comes from an annual $120,000 trust distribution from Gregg Allman. He reportedly receives $30,000 every quarter. His total net worth is said to be around $100 thousand, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

What happened last time In 2023, Cher filed for Allman's conservatorship before the same court. As per People, she had stated that a conservator was "urgently needed ... to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury" as he was "unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

However, Cher claimed that Allman's wife wasn't the right fit to be his conservator because of their "tumultuous relationship."

Cher alleges Allman "has no concept of money" and "is unable to manage his financial resources and is unable to withstand fraud or undue influence" due to his "severe mental health and addiction issues."

Elijah had previously objected to Cher’s 2023 estate conservatorship petition. He insisted in his January 2024 response, as quoted by Page Six, “I am clean and sober from illicit substances for over 90 days now and am fully capable of and committed to managing the money I receive quarterly from the trust left by my late father.”